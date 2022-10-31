MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police were called after a dispute between Republican State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer and his ex-wife. A police report obtained by KFGO News through an open records request shows that police responded to a south Moorhead home last night during a child exchange between Bohmer and his ex-wife, Kate. The report says officers were on the scene for nearly 40 minutes with Dan Bohmer recording the events.

