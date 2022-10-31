Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office launches new Community Service Specialist Unit
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has launched a Community Service Specialist Unit (CSS) " in an effort to enhance our level of service to the approximately 200,000 citizens who reside and work in unincorporated El Paso County and the countless others who commute through our jurisdiction each day."
Man arrested for drugs, weapons & stolen retail goods
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man in possession of drugs, weapons and stolen retail goods was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 36-year-old Anthony Obley was arrested in connection to multiple crimes. He was booked into the Pubelo County Judicial Center on charges of Special Offender and Distribution. Additional charges of […]
KKTV
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media. The post Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. They say a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a reported stabbing. Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25. We will...
Man arrested after police find drugs, handgun inside vehicle near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after police found several drugs and a handgun inside a vehicle near Old Colorado City. Wednesday, at 1:15 a.m., police from the Gold Hill division were dispatched to a convenience store located at the 1400 block of W. Colorado Ave. for a "suspicious circumstance," police said. The post Man arrested after police find drugs, handgun inside vehicle near Old Colorado City appeared first on KRDO.
Armed robbery at store on Austin Bluffs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect robbed a store in the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to CSPD at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Barnes Road about […]
Three armed robberies overnight around Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls for three separate robberies that happened overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Officers were called at around 1:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Lane south of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers reviewed security camera evidence […]
KKTV
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a string of robberies across Colorado Springs overnight. Officers tell 11 News the suspects have hit at least four businesses in the span of just a few hours early Wednesday morning. Police say the crimes appear to be linked. The first robbery...
Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
KKTV
Body camera video shows the moments before officers shoot a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police officers in December of 2021. In September of this year, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a report that said the officers involved were justified in using lethal force. Now, body camera video show the tense moments leading up to the shooting.
KKTV
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A video is making its way around the internet showing an off-duty Pueblo County sheriff’s deputy holding down a suspect who allegedly tried to steal items from a Lowe’s store on Thursday. The deputy is Joey Musso, a candidate for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s seat.
CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
KRDO
Pueblo Zoo closed Friday, conducting training with local first responders
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Zoo will be closed on Friday, Nov. 4. For the first time ever, the zoo will be conducting an all-day, multi-agency training with the Pueblo Police Department, AMR, and the Pueblo Fire Department. The zoo said the goal of the training is collaborative learning and...
KKTV
Hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in east Colorado Springs was under investigation on Tuesday. Just after 11:30 a.m. police received a call for the two-vehicle crash in the area of N. Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree Circle. Last time this article was updated at 11:50 a.m., police were searching for a red SUV. Early into the investigation, police have reason to believe the driver of the red SUV fled the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
KRDO
A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 9 years for firearm possession
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Jeffrey Scott Taylor, a 51-year-old from Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court...
KKTV
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to the public she has Leukemia. Updated: 10 hours ago. 4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case.
Comments / 0