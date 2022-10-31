COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in east Colorado Springs was under investigation on Tuesday. Just after 11:30 a.m. police received a call for the two-vehicle crash in the area of N. Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree Circle. Last time this article was updated at 11:50 a.m., police were searching for a red SUV. Early into the investigation, police have reason to believe the driver of the red SUV fled the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO