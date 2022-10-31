Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
WTVM
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft and fraud. On October 28, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Brandon Richard Morgan, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
WTVM
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police. According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway. Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and...
WTVM
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 11-year-old Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 at approximately 10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. Gomez’s clothing description is unknown. If...
WTVM
Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives. A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Humane Society of Harris County
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach a few pets are still in need of families. We do have an important reminder for you though, dogs and cats are a 10 plus year commitment and they do not stay puppies/kittens forever. After the holidays shelters find more pets being surrendered due to people receiving them as gifts and realizing they do not want the animal and the responsibility that it comes with. That being said, if you are ready for the commitment of a new family member for the holidays we have a few to share!
WTVM
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
WTVM
Harris County residents taking advantage of early voting in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is the final week of early in-person voting in Georgia and Friday, Nov. 4 is the last day to voice your vote before heading to the polls. For three weeks in every county across the state, voters have had the chance to vote before Tuesday’s election.
WTVM
Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the holiday season, and as we know, that also means shopping. With that in mind, the Opelika Police Department is teaming up with Live View Technologies to help keep shoppers and businesses safe this year. Opelika police announced the partnership today called the “Access...
WTVM
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The co-owner of Huntin’ and Hookin’ in Columbus says it’s not just deer season. “It’s the height of deer season when they’re in rut,” says Cliff Robertson. Which means it’s time for deer to start mating. “They’re out all-night, all-day bucks chasing doe’s,” says Robertson. But they are trying to avoid hitting a deer while driving could cost you or someone else’s life.
WTVM
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week. Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. The school system plans to return in person...
WTVM
More than 30,000 ballots cast so far in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgians are continuing to shatter early voting records, with millions already casting their ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s general election. We’re examining the demographics of the people doing their civic duty so far. And Newsleader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs also talked to a state voting advocate who’s hopeful more young people will vote.
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Carmen Williams after being seated at her table for lunch by a robot. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it is not what you expect.
WTVM
Chambers County students react to new high school site selection
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - New reaction tonight from students on plans to build a brand new high school in Chambers County. It’s a federal mandate designed to ensure schools are no longer segregated. News Leader 9′s east Alabama reporter Reagan Ranzer spoke with Chambers County superintendent who said...
WTVM
Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state. The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they...
WTVM
Getting warmer and even humid this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our gradual warming trend continues today before we flip the switch to an even warmer and a noticeably more humid weekend. Sunny most of Friday with a few high clouds beginning to work in the area late in the afternoon. Nice and a bit breezy with highs on either side of 80 degrees across the valley.
WTVM
Weekend warm up coming, Turning humid
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mild to end the workweek but it gets even warmer over the weekend and early next week. By Sunday, temperatures will be running a good 10-12 degrees above average. Nothing but sun for your Thursday. After 50s to start, highs will range from 77 to 81...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th Annual Food Truck Festival. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will turn into the ‘Food Truck Mecca.’. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.
WTVM
CVCC, Miles College partner creating scholarships, degree pathways
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) and Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, are working together to bring more opportunities to college students. Both institutions are partnering to create scholarships and pathways to earning bachelor’s degrees. The pathway agreement has four parts, including the collaborative transfer, scholarship...
Comments / 0