Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Yardbarker
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Commanders DE Chase Young Move Official; 'Fired Up' for Injury Return
The Washington Commanders are bringing back Chase Young this week. His return should give the defense a boost as it enters the second half of the season.
Can Commanders Compete With 'Under-The-Radar' Vikings?
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was full of praise for his team's effort against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, he casts his eye to the challenge that the Minnesota Vikings present.
247Sports
Maryland Football: Mike Locksley announces Taulia Tagovailoa decision after "scary" situation
Maryland football returns from its bye week rested and reset ahead of a road trip to face the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who missed the Terps’ last game against Northwestern, is expected to make his return this week, head coach Mike Locksley said. Saturday will mark three weeks since Tagovailoa re-sprained his right MCL against Indiana.
Despite the six wins, the Dolphins loss may have been the game that showed the Bills character
One of the most interesting things Brandon Beane said Wednesday during a 20-minute interaction with reporters at One Bills Drive was how he felt about his team following its lone loss of the season in Miami. The Bills are 6-0 in their other games this season, and Beane acknowledged, “I think they’ve done a great job through seven games.” ...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
iheart.com
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
Yardbarker
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
Michigan basketball adds another 4-star commit in guard George Washington III
The Michigan basketball season doesn't officially start until next week, but already the Wolverines are entering the 2022-23 campaign with some momentum. Four-star guard George Washington III committed to Juwan Howard's program Tuesday, the second four-star prospect in as many weeks to pledge to the Wolverines. Washington III is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound combo...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Chase Claypool 'didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I could do this year'; Ron Rivera on William Jackson III
Thursday’s “First Call” has Chase Claypool’s reaction to being traded away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. We also hear from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers losing out on Claypool. Plus, Ron Rivera discusses what happened to William Jackson in Washington. And Paul Posluszny wonders about what could...
WTOP
Northwestern HS boys soccer team DQ’d from Md. state playoffs
The boys’ soccer team from Northwestern High School, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been disqualified from competing in this year’s state playoffs after county officials said the Wildcats used an ineligible player during the season. The school system’s Office of Athletics received an anonymous email concerning...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on a breakout player and hanging with Gary Williams
If Maryland basketball is going to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth this season, it needs a breakout year from Julian Reese. The sophomore big man showed the raw talent that made him a top-50 recruit last year, but now he needs to be The Man in the paint for the Terps, who have a thin roster in the post.
