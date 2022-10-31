Read full article on original website
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Clarksburg Veterans Parade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Parade joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses required minimum distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Red Cross worried about another blood shortage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Red Cross, West Virginia had a major shortage of blood donations last year. They’re worried it might happen again. Ryan Edsall is an Account Manager for North Central West Virginia American Red Cross. He said now, there is worry our blood supply...
WDTV
Salvation Army looks for volunteers for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - As the holiday season approached the Salvation Army, Clarksburg was looking for volunteers as its Thanksgiving dinner was only weeks away. Clarksburg Corps Officer Eric Roberts said this would be the first dinner held in person since the pandemic started. He explained they needed people to...
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about how...
WDTV
WVU holds celebration of dance performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University of Theatre and Dance is holding its Celebration of Dance performance from Nov. 3rd through Nov. 5th. This performance will feature original work by student choreographers in the dance program. It will feature various styles of dance and address different social and cultural...
Tickets on sale for Celebration of Lights in Marion County
The 15th annual Celebration of Lights is returning to Pleasant Valley in Marion County, and advance tickets are now on sale.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Groove
For this week's Restaurant Road Trip, we take you to Marion County for a cup of coffee that will get you into your morning groove.
Veterans can voice concerns at Veteran Town Hall in Clarksburg
Veterans will have an opportunity coming up on Nov. 4 to voice their concerns to senior Veterans Affairs officials.
WDTV
Pierpont to open new laboratory preschool
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory pre-school Tuesday. The laboratory will located inside Pierpont’s Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg. It will be used to train students in Pierpont’s early childhood education program. Students will be focusing on interests of children...
WDTV
Retired Philippi PD K-9 passes away
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philippi Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9s. K-9 Troll unexpectedly passed away Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Philippi Police Department. The post says he served the City of Philippi for four and a half years...
WDTV
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose, 95, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem. She was born April 6, 1927, in Fairview, the daughter of the late Luther and Auda (Toothman) Gump. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Postlewait and her...
WDTV
Monongah middle schoolers learn about gravity with help from fire departments
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongah Middle School received some help from the Monongah and Shinnston fire departments to learn about gravity on Tuesday. Pumpkins were dropped in the school’s parking lot from the fire truck’s ladder as part of the student’s math and science lessons. Below are...
WDTV
Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held on Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS).
Daily Athenaeum
Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements
For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
WTRF
16th St. in Wheeling closing beginning next week
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of 16th Street in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will be closed from Monday, November 7 through Monday, November 28. 16th Street will remain closed during this period with the exceptions of November 18 and November 24 to November 27. This...
WDTV
October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
WDTV
Morgantown 311 to make submitting citizen requests easier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown is launching an app that lets residents know what is going on in their neighborhood. Morgantown 311 will help citizens request assistance regarding an issue they notice in the city. “A citizen can submit requests for issues and concerns. Such as potholes,...
WDTV
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
Mon County Schools electric bus: What drivers think
Wednesday marked history for Monongalia County Schools. For the first time, the county deployed its new electric school bus to pick up and drop off students.
