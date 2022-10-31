ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘The Making Of She-Hulk’ on Disney plus

A new edition of “Marvel Studios Assembled” will premiere on Thursday, Nov 3 on Disney+ and will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at all of the work that went into making the “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” series. Viewers looking to stream the documentary can do so...
The Guardian

The Yeomen of the Guard review – tonal uncertainties but G&S update has plenty to enjoy

Set squarely in the 16th century, this late work by Gilbert and Sullivan uses the conventions of romantic opera of the 19th century. Director Jo Davies, however, updates the action to the 20th century at the time of Elizabeth II’s coronation. It is good to see ENO offering its first ever production of this relatively unfamiliar piece, but the result is a mixed bag: it seems torn between acknowledging the opera’s underlying seriousness and resorting to the burlesque style on which G&S had turned their backs.
