Set squarely in the 16th century, this late work by Gilbert and Sullivan uses the conventions of romantic opera of the 19th century. Director Jo Davies, however, updates the action to the 20th century at the time of Elizabeth II’s coronation. It is good to see ENO offering its first ever production of this relatively unfamiliar piece, but the result is a mixed bag: it seems torn between acknowledging the opera’s underlying seriousness and resorting to the burlesque style on which G&S had turned their backs.

31 MINUTES AGO