Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA ChicLouisiana State
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Related
NOLA.com
For $3.3M+, live in a piece of French Quarter history in this 1841 mansion
Live in a piece of history in this French Quarter home, with a fascinating centurieslong lineage and beautiful architecture, all for $3,350,000. The Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House lies in a quiet section the Vieux Carre at 1025 St. Louis St. The property, originally acquired in 1785 by Louison Cheval, a free woman...
hotelnewsresource.com
319 Room Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel Sold
HREC Investment Advisors and HREC Capital Markets Group announced the sale and financing of the 319-guest room Hilton New Orleans Airport located in Kenner serving New Orleans, Louisiana. NOLA Airport 319 LLC institutional equity teamed with an entrepreneurial sponsor/operator, has acquired the property. "The New Orleans market for hotel acquisitions...
NOLA.com
At 24 New Orleans restaurants, bars, a week-long way to support equity in hospitality
The daily work of the Made in New Orleans Foundation is about building racial equity in the local hospitality sector. Now, a wide-ranging slice of that sector is coming together to support its work through a week-long fundraiser, and they're inviting the public to do the same just by going out for a meal.
wastetodaymagazine.com
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
prcno.org
Historic theater renovation spurs revitalization of Baronne Street
This story appeared in the November issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. When the former Fine Arts Theater at the corner of Constantinople and Baronne streets shuttered...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
wwno.org
New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas
As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
WDSU
New Orleans proposes $30,000 incentive package for new NOPD recruits
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is proposing a sizable incentive package for new police recruits in an effort to reverse a troubling trend with the ongoing officer shortage. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano held a news conference Wednesday where he presented the city's proposal ahead of...
NOLA.com
City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs
The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 14-19, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Oct. 14-19, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Crown Point, lot 11, plot 15: Cindy C. Cooper to 7917 Barataria LLC, $45,000. GRAND ISLE. Blanchard Lane 109: Odette M. Hebert to No Sock Life Properties LLC, $60,000.
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
uptownmessenger.com
Trumpeter Doc Paulin’s Central City home up for landmark status
The Historic District Landmark Commission will vote Wednesday (Nov. 2) on taking steps toward granting landmark status to an unassuming four-bay cottage in Central City, the home where Ernest and Betty Paulin raised their 13 children. Buildings can become city landmarks for their architectural or their cultural significance. In the...
neworleanslocal.com
City of Kenner’s Inaugural Food Truck Fest
The city of Kenner will host its inaugural Food Truck Fest on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. in Laketown near the Treasure Chest Casino. Join us for live music by Groovy 7 @ 11:30am and The Molly Ringwalds @ 3pm, as well as activities and of course food truck cuisine.
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
offmetro.com
6 Must-See Attractions on Your First Visit to New Orleans
Named after the Regent of France, Philip II, Duke of Orléans, New Orleans is a wonderful city to explore! It has great music, amazing cuisine, and the world-famous Mardi Gras festival. Plus, if you’re a history buff, there are tons of things to see and learn by taking a stroll in the French Quarter.
ladatanews.com
City of New Orleans to Offer Utility Assistance to Eligible Renters in Danger of Entergy Disconnection
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd and Thursday, Nov. 3rd to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric disconnection. Residents who have applied for rental assistance through...
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
NOLA.com
Gordon Plaza appraiser must respond to criticism of work, council decides
An appraiser tapped by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to determine the worth of homes atop a former city dump — work that will ultimately result in city buyout offers to the site’s residents — must formally respond by Friday to criticism of his methods. New Orleans...
Comments / 3