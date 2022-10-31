ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

hotelnewsresource.com

319 Room Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel Sold

HREC Investment Advisors and HREC Capital Markets Group announced the sale and financing of the 319-guest room Hilton New Orleans Airport located in Kenner serving New Orleans, Louisiana. NOLA Airport 319 LLC institutional equity teamed with an entrepreneurial sponsor/operator, has acquired the property. "The New Orleans market for hotel acquisitions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wastetodaymagazine.com

New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts

The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
prcno.org

Historic theater renovation spurs revitalization of Baronne Street

This story appeared in the November issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. When the former Fine Arts Theater at the corner of Constantinople and Baronne streets shuttered...
wwno.org

New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas

As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans proposes $30,000 incentive package for new NOPD recruits

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is proposing a sizable incentive package for new police recruits in an effort to reverse a troubling trend with the ongoing officer shortage. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano held a news conference Wednesday where he presented the city's proposal ahead of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Trumpeter Doc Paulin’s Central City home up for landmark status

The Historic District Landmark Commission will vote Wednesday (Nov. 2) on taking steps toward granting landmark status to an unassuming four-bay cottage in Central City, the home where Ernest and Betty Paulin raised their 13 children. Buildings can become city landmarks for their architectural or their cultural significance. In the...
CENTRAL, LA
neworleanslocal.com

City of Kenner’s Inaugural Food Truck Fest

The city of Kenner will host its inaugural Food Truck Fest on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. in Laketown near the Treasure Chest Casino. Join us for live music by Groovy 7 @ 11:30am and The Molly Ringwalds @ 3pm, as well as activities and of course food truck cuisine.
KENNER, LA
offmetro.com

6 Must-See Attractions on Your First Visit to New Orleans

Named after the Regent of France, Philip II, Duke of Orléans, New Orleans is a wonderful city to explore! It has great music, amazing cuisine, and the world-famous Mardi Gras festival. Plus, if you’re a history buff, there are tons of things to see and learn by taking a stroll in the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

