Family of man who died in DOC custody demands answers, closure of Rikers Island
Candles and photos sit outside the family's Washington Heights home to honor Gilberto Garcia, who died at Rikers on Monday.
NBC New York
Queens Man Convicted of 2018 Deadly Shooting Following Street Fight
A Queens man was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes in the shooting death of another man following a street fight in 2018, according to the district attorney's office. Joaquin Bullock, 35 and of Far Rockaway, was convicted Wednesday following a two-week trial of murder in the first...
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 Times
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway following an attack on a Department of Correction officer at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island. Inmate Dennis Applewhite stabbed the 28-year-old officer about 15 times in the back of the head around 4:45 p.m. at the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the sources.
Former corrections officer gets over 2 years in prison for smuggling contraband into Rikers
A former corrections officer was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Wednesday for accepting bribes from prisoners in exchange for smuggling contraband into Rikers Island.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 22 Years to Life in Prison for Violent Assault on 60-Year-Old
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for robbing and stabbing a 60-year-old man outside a NYCHA development in a violent assault in 2020, prosecutors announced. On Wednesday, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Maurice Johnson, 38 and from Red Hook, was sentenced after being...
amny.com
18 hours of action: Rikers Island closure demands repeated at Lower Manhattan protest
Human rights advocates took part in an 18-hour day of action Thursday as they seek the closure of Rikers Island. The length of the demonstration posed significance for the organizers, as they held one hour of action for every lost life inside a city jail this year. The large crowd...
Rikers Island correction officer stabbed more than a dozen times by inmate: union
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A correction officer at Rikers Island was stabbed more than a dozen times by an inmate Monday, according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. The officer was assaulted at the Anna M. Kross Center around 4:45 pm., a New York City Department of Correction spokesperson said. “Earlier today, while working in […]
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
NY1
City sees drop in shootings and murders, but overall crime rises: NYPD data
The five boroughs saw a slight increase in overall crime last month, but shootings and murders both dropped by more than 30% year-over-year, NYPD data released Thursday shows. The NYPD logged 85 shooting incidents citywide in October, down from 118 in September and a 33.6% drop from October 2021, when the department recorded 128 shooting incidents, the agency said in a press release.
NY1
NYPD detectives fatally shoot gunman in the Bronx: officials
NYPD detectives shot and killed a man after he fired at another man during a fight that spilled out of a bodega in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said. The 21-year-old man was inside a bodega on Gun Hill Road, at the corner of Hull Avenue in Norwood, around 11:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man double-parked a Lexus, entered the store and began struggling with him, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news briefing.
Man admits to killing, dismembering Queens mom found in a duffel bag
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man admitted he killed and dismembered a Queens woman whose body was found in a duffel bag near Forest Park in April, authorities said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutors said. Bonola will […]
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
NY1
Man charged with killing Queens mom pleads guilty
A man charged with stabbing a Queens woman to death and hiding her body in a duffel bag will be sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday...
1 dead as officers open fire after fight in bodega spills onto streets in Bronx
An investigation is underway after a fight inside a bodega spilled out into the streets and ended with officers opening fire.
Body of missing NYPD officer found; 17-year vet died on vacation in Guyana
GUYANA (PIX11) — The body of an NYPD officer was found after he went missing while on vacation in Guyana, police said Wednesday. Officer Gladstone Haynes, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, worked out of the 70 precinct, officials said. The NYPD had assisted in the investigation into Haynes’ disappearance. He was visiting Orinduik Falls […]
6-Year-Old Child, Man Shot In Newark
A man in his 20s and a 6-year-old child were hospitalized after being shot on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Newark, authorities said. Police responding to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue found the victims, who were taken to University Hospital for treatment around 7 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
