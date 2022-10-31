ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Queens Man Convicted of 2018 Deadly Shooting Following Street Fight

A Queens man was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes in the shooting death of another man following a street fight in 2018, according to the district attorney's office. Joaquin Bullock, 35 and of Far Rockaway, was convicted Wednesday following a two-week trial of murder in the first...
QUEENS, NY
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 Times

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway following an attack on a Department of Correction officer at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island. Inmate Dennis Applewhite stabbed the 28-year-old officer about 15 times in the back of the head around 4:45 p.m. at the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City sees drop in shootings and murders, but overall crime rises: NYPD data

The five boroughs saw a slight increase in overall crime last month, but shootings and murders both dropped by more than 30% year-over-year, NYPD data released Thursday shows. The NYPD logged 85 shooting incidents citywide in October, down from 118 in September and a 33.6% drop from October 2021, when the department recorded 128 shooting incidents, the agency said in a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD detectives fatally shoot gunman in the Bronx: officials

NYPD detectives shot and killed a man after he fired at another man during a fight that spilled out of a bodega in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said. The 21-year-old man was inside a bodega on Gun Hill Road, at the corner of Hull Avenue in Norwood, around 11:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man double-parked a Lexus, entered the store and began struggling with him, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news briefing.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man admits to killing, dismembering Queens mom found in a duffel bag

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man admitted he killed and dismembered a Queens woman whose body was found in a duffel bag near Forest Park in April, authorities said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutors said. Bonola will […]
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Man charged with killing Queens mom pleads guilty

A man charged with stabbing a Queens woman to death and hiding her body in a duffel bag will be sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Child, Man Shot In Newark

A man in his 20s and a 6-year-old child were hospitalized after being shot on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Newark, authorities said. Police responding to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue found the victims, who were taken to University Hospital for treatment around 7 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ

