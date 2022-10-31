ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

By Paulette Cohn
 3 days ago
ABC/Eric McCandless

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive.

Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.

Val said in a video, "I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday. It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word. But the good thing is that Gabby tested negative so we're still in it."

ABC/Eric McCandless

Val and Gabby have consistently been at the top of the leaderboard, so there’s no way they want to leave the competition at this point as they appear destined to make it all the way to the finale.

"The great thing is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan who's going to step in, learn the routine and partner with Gabby this Monday. Hopefully, you guys will vote us through, and I will be back next week.”

Val continued, "This is a huge bummer, I'm very disappointed. I feel like I let some people down, and selfishly, was really looking forward to this week's routine, being Halloween, being Argentine Tango. I really love this routine, but the good thing is Gabby knows it, Gabby's ready and Alan's going to do a great job and you guys are going to vote us through, so I'll be back next week."

The two-time champion, wrapped up, saying, "Again, thank you for all your support all season long. I feel fine, I will be back. This is a minor setback for a major comeback, and thank you."

Val, who is married to Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, added in the comments that his pregnant wife has tested negative. "Wifey is good too. She tested negative." he wrote.

Dancing with the Stars streams Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

