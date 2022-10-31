Read full article on original website
California Burrito to serve food to homeless while permit problems keeps business closed
NORFOLK, Va. — A downtown Norfolk restaurant that had its conditional use permit revoked by the city plans to serve the food it's now not allowed to sell to the homeless. California Burrito will serve cooked food on its outside patio starting Friday at 6 p.m., the restaurant's attorney, Tim Anderson, said.
Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee moves closer to creating permanent memorial
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center. On Thursday night, the committee...
Suffolk warns people about wild foxes outside downtown area
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk city leaders are warning people about wild foxes roaming outside of the downtown area. The foxes are roaming in the areas of Riddick Circle, South 6th Street, Truman Road and Lake Kennedy Drive, according to a map shared by the Suffolk Police Department. The police...
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
Virginia Beach police search for missing teen thought to be driving to New York
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old boy who may be driving to New York. Thursday, the department said Jason Dubois, Jr. was last seen at 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 (Wednesday night). A police spokesperson said he's likely driving a car, but they only suspected he was going to New York -- that's not for sure.
North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs
If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
VBPD looking for missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday evening
Police in Virginia Beach police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing endangered teen.
Working Women’s Wednesday at Captain George’s
Every Wednesday Night from 5:30 to 8 pm at Captain George’s. Captain George’s, 705 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills.
Police investigate string of thefts at Salvation Army stores across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders with Salvation Army said they are out thousands of dollars in cash, toys and equipment. “Hopefully we can identify that individual and it’s a less risk, not only to the Salvation Army but to our community as well," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann, of Hampton Roads.
Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle on US-158 in Kill Devil Hills
Police in Kill Devil Hills say a man died after he collided with a vehicle while riding a bike in Kill Devil Hills.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Day 2 of Mighty Dream forum brings block party to NEON District, speakers & panels to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — "Mighty Dream... Loading" started off with spoken word pieces that addressed the plights of people of color. Those pieces showcased the founding principles of the United States, and compared the experiences of Black and Brown people to the ideals of the Founding Fathers. Pharrell Williams took...
Where can I buy tickets for Something In The Water 2023?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023, and tickets will go on sale soon. Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams made the announcement about the music festival Wednesday morning, the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Downtown Norfolk. Even though the...
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Virginia Beach business owners excited for SITW return in 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Something in the Water" will return to Hampton Roads next year. Festival founder and music icon Pharrell Williams announced the popular music festival will take place in Virginia Beach on April 28 - 30, 2023. The news is making waves throughout the region, especially for...
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
Truck crashes off Route 58 in Suffolk; 2 patients helped
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews have responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard ramp. It said two patients are involved, but no one is trapped in the vehicle. Crews are working to bring one patient up...
