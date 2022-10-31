VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old boy who may be driving to New York. Thursday, the department said Jason Dubois, Jr. was last seen at 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 (Wednesday night). A police spokesperson said he's likely driving a car, but they only suspected he was going to New York -- that's not for sure.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO