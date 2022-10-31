Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
NBC Sports
Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it
Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
NFL trade deadline winners and losers from a record-breaking day
The Nov. 1, 2022, NFL trade deadline has officially passed. Trade rumors run rampant each season this time of year,
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NBC Sports
Wilson posts heartfelt message to fans after 49ers-Dolphins trade
Jeff Wilson Jr. arrived to the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of North Texas. Five seasons, 2,120 total yards and 19 touchdowns later, Wilson is packing his bags for South Beach after San Francisco traded him to the Miami Dolphins just hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. Later...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player
The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday but also did not rule it out.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NBC Sports
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Mitchell 'excited' for return after bye to new 49ers backfield
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell has always targeted the game after the bye week for his return to the 49ers’ lineup. Now, he said he feels even greater excitement with the way his teammates finished their Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “I’m excited,” he...
NBC Sports
Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.
NBC Sports
Report: Commanders trade William Jackson III to Steelers
William Jackson III's time in Washington appears to have come to an end. Ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, the Commanders traded Jackson to the Steelers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the move. Washington will also send Pittsburgh a conditional 2025 7th-round pick for a conditional...
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports
Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan wants 49ers rookie Gray to continue working on
Through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray has yet to catch a pass for San Francisco. While The 49ers Faithful is beginning to get a bit worrisome about Gray’s contributions, or lack thereof, coach Kyle Shanahan is staying level-headed and offered some advice for the 23-year-old.
NBC Sports
Bears agree to trade for Chase Claypool
The Bears have been sellers on the trade market the last two weeks, but they switched roles to become buyers on Tuesday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bears have agreed to a trade with the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. A 2023 second-round pick will be going back to Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
