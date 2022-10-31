ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 wanted, person of interest questioned after stolen vehicle strikes CPD officer on South Side

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – A person of interest is in custody after police say a vehicle struck and injured a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., authorities pulled over a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of W. 84th St. As officers asked the driver to step out of the stolen Hyundai, police said the driver backed into the officer, striking him in the leg.

MORE CHICAGO NEWS: City reverses course, won’t see cash from cops after WGN Investigates report

The impact caused the officer to fall backward and strike his head on the pavement.

Police said two offenders fled the scene in the vehicle and one person is being questioned.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

