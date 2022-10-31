KSU student, a Lassiter High School alum, among dozens killed in South Korea crowd surge

Steven Blesi Steve Blesi

Kennesaw State University student and Lassiter High School alumnus Steven Blesi, 20, was among dozens killed in a crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea over the weekend.

Blesi was visiting the country as part of a KSU study abroad program along with 10 other students, university officials said Sunday.

More than 150 people were killed by a crowd surge during Halloween festivities Saturday night. Over 100,000 people were packed into the narrow streets and alleys of the popular Itaewon nightlife district.

An international business major, Blesi’s father Steve Blesi posted on social media Saturday night that his son was in the area of the crowd crush and the family had not heard from him. He then posted Saturday afternoon he’d received confirmation his son had died.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Steve Blesi remembered his son as energetic, bighearted, and adventurous. He was an Eagle Scout who loved basketball and his pets, his father said.

“He was an extrovert, he was full of adventure,” his father, Steve Blesi, told The Post. “And this was his first big adventure.”

Steven Blesi was reported as a KSU Dean’s List student for both the fall and spring semesters of 2021. The Cobb County School District confirmed Monday he attended Lassiter High School.

“We were deeply saddened to hear Cobb Schools graduate Steven Blesi was among those killed in South Korea over the weekend,” the district said. “Speaking for fellow alumni and staff at Lassiter High School, Mabry Middle School, and Garrison Mill Elementary, our thoughts and prayers are with Steven’s family and friends.”

State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, released a statement Monday afternoon on the tragedy.

“My wife, Beverly, and I extend our deepest condolences to Steve and Maria Blesi and their family. Their son Steven was a devoted member of the Eagle Scout, Northeast Cobb County and Kennesaw State University communities, and in his short time on this earth, he was truly a bright light to all of those around him,” Carson said.

“He will be dearly missed, always remembered and forever loved. This is a tragic loss for our community, and I want to encourage the students who knew Steven to utilize the counseling resources available to them at KSU. Our deepest condolences and continued prayers are with his family and friends.”

KSU officials said the 10 other students on the study abroad trip were confirmed safe.

“On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” Kennesaw State President Kathy Schwaig said in a release. “We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the university to them.”

Students impacted by the tragedy will have counseling services available to them, KSU said.

At least one other American student — Anne Gieske of the University of Kentucky — is known to have died in the crowd surge.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Sunday offering condolences.

“Jill and I are devastated to learn that at least two Americans are among so many who lost their lives in Seoul. Our hearts go out to their loved ones in this time of grief, and we continue to pray for the recovery of all who were injured,” Biden said.