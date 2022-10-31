Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free day at Milwaukee County Zoo, Swan Lake
From a free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a Swan Lake performance at the Milwaukee Ballet, you're bound to find something you enjoy happening in the city this weekend.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
CBS 58
Racine bakery offering limited 'Christmas Cookie Kringle' starting Monday
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Halloween comes to an official close, an annual debate commences in many households: is too early to begin getting into the Christmas spirit, or is it more appropriate to stay prepared for fall-oriented festivities?. For one Racine bakery, their decision is clear as they...
kenosha.com
Day of the Dead returns to downtown Kenosha Saturday
Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
kenosha.com
Annual St. Joseph benefit auction taking place Saturday
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
kenosha.com
Kenosha YMCA annual luncheon on tap for Wednesday
The Y provides needed opportunity in programs such as child care, youth sports, water safety, senior fitness, before and after school care and day camp. Thanks to the John & Judy Wavro Scholarship Program, all individuals and families can enjoy the YMCA’s youth development, healthy living and social responsibility experiences. The Y is for ALL.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shop Divine Consign November 2-6
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens, and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where they're ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This November
Bucks, blues and birds of prey are just a few of the events to explore this month. Looking to boost your culinary skills? Consider a class at the Public Market or Glorioso’s. Options range from knife skills (Glorioso’s, Nov. 15) and building a bar cart (Public Market, Nov. 16), to making lasagna (Glorioso’s, Nov. 4) and hot cinnamon peanut brittle (Public Market, Nov. 10).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack
WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
Waukesha woman wears Judge Dorow costume for Halloween
For Halloween, one Waukesha woman decided to dress up “like a super hero this year.” The mom of two dressed up as Judge Jennifer Dorow who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial.
wuwm.com
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
Wisconsin family searching for late Vietnam veteran's truck stolen in Milwaukee
Sgt. James Craig Pallasch, a decorated Wisconsin Vietnam veteran, died on Memorial Day. Now, his family is once again in mourning.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
