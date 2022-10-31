Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Young people in Mount Vernon transform lives through Youth Shelter Program
A collaborative approach to the criminal justice system in Mount Vernon is proving to be successful in fighting the root causes of crime and preventing re-offenses, particularly among teens and young adults.
News 12
Police: Setauket student found blade inside Halloween candy bar
Suffolk police say candy received from trick-or-treating was found with a blade inside of it. A 13-year-old girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween and traded candy with her classmates at P.J. Gelinas Junior High School over the past few days. The girl found a blade in a mini 3 Musketeers bar on Thursday.
Ring camera catches thieves grabbing key fobs from Woodbridge home
Police are on the lookout for two people who broke into a Woodbridge home and attempted to steal two luxury cars.
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
News 12
Overturned dump truck closes Central Park Avenue in Yonkers
Busy Central Park Avenue was shut down in Yonkers as a dump truck hauling sand overturned this morning. Police say the truck flipped over after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of Central Park Ave at Fort Hill. The crash cleanup was complicated by sand spilling onto the roadway. Drivers...
Pothole-riddled road in Mount Vernon under construction
DPW Commissioner Damani Bush says this is the first step in what's expected to be a long process of getting Warwick Avenue repaved.
Mount Pleasant police: 3 boys from facility for emotionally troubled kids arrested for car break-ins
Police say the trio from the Pleasantville Cottage School broke into parked cars along Sherman and Warren avenues.
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey.
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
Queens man arrested for stealing $52K cash and payroll checks from a vehicle in Yorktown
Oscar Javier Barrera Pena, 46, was charged with grand larceny and is being held in the Westchester County Jail.
News 12
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Five men from Long Beach and Hempstead were arrested Thursday for what police believe was a gang-related shooting in Westbury. News 12 is told it happened in April when the suspects fired multiple shots in the parking lot of Park West Nightclub. Police say one victim who was shot in...
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold on Long Island
Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one on Long Island. A third-prize ticket was sold at Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball...
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
Detectives: 6 people injured, 3 critically, in partial St. James building collapse
The architect - Mancini Mui, based in Smithtown, did not comment to News 12, but police say they have proper permits in place.
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Mount Sinai
According to police, Ann Marie Montgomery was heading westbound on northbound County Road 83 when she was struck.
News 12
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. At least three locations were raided. FBI agents moved pallets and boxes from a Wrightstown scrapyard into a truck, while agents in Holmdel raided a home. According to the DOJ, that Homdel home...
Authorities identify gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers
Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman accused of shooting two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
Comments / 0