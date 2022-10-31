ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

News 12

Police: Setauket student found blade inside Halloween candy bar

Suffolk police say candy received from trick-or-treating was found with a blade inside of it. A 13-year-old girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween and traded candy with her classmates at P.J. Gelinas Junior High School over the past few days. The girl found a blade in a mini 3 Musketeers bar on Thursday.
STONY BROOK, NY
News 12

Overturned dump truck closes Central Park Avenue in Yonkers

Busy Central Park Avenue was shut down in Yonkers as a dump truck hauling sand overturned this morning. Police say the truck flipped over after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of Central Park Ave at Fort Hill. The crash cleanup was complicated by sand spilling onto the roadway. Drivers...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold on Long Island

Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one on Long Island. A third-prize ticket was sold at Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball...
BAYVILLE, NY

