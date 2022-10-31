Alert: Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez Search for Missing Kids in First Teaser for Fox Procedural — Watch Video

Hawaii Five-0 ‘s Scott Caan is playing a cop again, but he’s on a new beat in the first teaser for the Fox drama Alert .

In the teaser — which you can watch above — Caan and Dania Ramirez ( Once Upon a Time , Devious Maids ) play Philadelphia cops Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, who work together on the city’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). After a young girl is kidnapped by armed thugs, Jason and Nikki spring into action, with Nikki reassuring the girl’s parents: “I understand it’s impossible not to think the worst… but I want you to know that we will get your baby back.”

Jason and Nikki have been through this themselves, actually: They used to be husband and wife, and their own son was kidnapped years ago in what is still an open case. “Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son,” according to the official description.

John Eisendrath ( The Blacklist ) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 8 directly after Fox’s NFL coverage. Along with Caan and Ramirez, the cast includes Adeola Role ( The Good Fight ), Ryan Broussard ( Only Murders in the Building ) and Graham Verchere ( The Good Doctor ).

Press PLAY above for a first look at Alert , and then tell us in the comments: Will you be adding this one to your watchlist?