A woman who has been in a coma for seven months has given birth to a healthy baby girl.The new mother, known as Shafiya, from the north Indian region of Uttar Pradesh, was seriously injured just 40 days into her pregnancy when she fell off a motorbike without a helmet.Her burqa had reportedly become trapped in the vehicle’s rear wheel while riding on the back of the bike driven by her partner, causing it to crash and leaving her with considerable head injuries in March this year.Shafiya has since undergone five different neurological surgeries at the All India Institute...

4 DAYS AGO