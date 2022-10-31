ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife were fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, police said. Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was found dead at about 11:15 p.m. underneath a stairwell at the complex located near Power Road and Main Street. Lazalde's 41-year-old wife, Natishia, was found near him also suffering from gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Pedestrian killed in train collision in Surprise, police say

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are investigating a collision involving a BNSF train that resulted in the death of a woman. The fatal collision was reported Wednesday near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive. The female pedestrian involved in the incident succumbed to her injuries, police said. Police are in...
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at Mesa pizza restaurant, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A domestic dispute that escalated into a shooting on Wednesday at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa left one man dead and another with serious injuries, police said. Mesa Police say the shooting happened inside the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m. When...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Medical Doctor Plus Eight Others Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering

The DEA raided Diamond Family Care LLC, a clinic near 75th Ave and Indian School Road and a West Valley doctor was arrested last week. George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity. Aviles was a practicing physician at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting

8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three hospitalized after 17 vehicle crash on I-40 east of Williams

Three people have been hospitalized and several others are hurt after a crash involving approximately 17 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 40, east of Williams, according to the Ponderosa Fire Department. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. I-40 eastbound is partially closed near milepost 175. There is no estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ

