Tom Dalzell
3d ago

The attack on Paul Pelosi was a gay tryst gone bad and nothing to do with political extremism. Having said that, his attacker, Lepape, was a LEFT WING, Trump hating, nudist activist whom DEMS are desperately trying to spin as a MAGA supporter. Shame on DEMS.

Reply(2)
2
WTNH

Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
capeandislands.org

Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a Republican on the Board of Alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
DERBY, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban

Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
tricornernews.com

A competitive race with national implications

Connecticut is rarely in the spotlight when it comes to House races or part of the equation for how Republicans seek to build a majority in Congress. But this year has been a major exception, with the 5th District becoming a hotly contested battleground awash with millions of dollars in spending.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut

Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live

(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT Powerball Ticket Won $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to $1.5 Billion

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it’s now up to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday. This is the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history. Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $50,000 Wednesday night. It's not clear where that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit

CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Dan Haar: 5 keys to a Stefanowski upset of Lamont for CT governor

Polls show Republican Bob Stefanowski trailing Gov. Ned Lamont by between 6 points and 15 points heading into next Tuesday’s rematch for governor. Most ominously for the Madison business consultant, the two public polls that have been done multiple times -- Quinnipiac University and WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College -- show margins for Lamont holding up as Election Day nears.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs

2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

