thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Tom Coughlin This Wednesday

Tom Coughlin and his family are mourning the loss of Tom's wife, Judy. She passed away at 77 years old this week.  Coughlin, the former NFL head coach who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles after coaching the Jaguars for eight seasons (1995-2002), had been married to Judy for 55 ...
FLORIDA STATE
