FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
NBC Sports
Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests
The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Fan Jill Biden to Attend World Series Game 4
First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
tigerdroppings.com
Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife Seen Buying A Whole Case of Beer At Last Night's Game
The Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. Phillies fandom was pumped, including wife of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins, Jayme, who was spotted buying an entire case of beer in the stadium during the game... (The Spun)
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Strangers who met at Phillies celebration in Center City enjoy first date at World Series
There was one positive that came out of the Phillies blowout loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.
Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies slugger, treats fans to free beers in section 104
Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, has been generously buying beer for fans this postseason run.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star is already cementing himself as a franchise great
When the Philadelphia Eagles traded for A.J. Brown this offseason, I don’t think they thought they would get a guy who could potentially be the best wide receiver they have ever had. That is the type of player Brown is, and that is the type of player he has...
