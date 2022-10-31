Read full article on original website
Teen Charged in Weld St. Homicide
Rochester police have made an arrest in the shooting early Tuesday morning outside a home on Weld Street that killed a city teenager. Police say 16-year-old Raymar Alexander fired at least ten rounds at 17-year-old Chance Mosley and accidentally shot himself in the arm. Mosley died at the scene and...
16-year-old charged for murder on Weld Street
Investigators said Alexander allegedly shot Mosley at least 10 times and accidentally shot himself in the arm.
Deleon sentenced for Rochester murder, shooting at RPD officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nicholas Deleon, 37, was sentenced to spend 20 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of Christian Santiago, and for shooting at police officers while attempting to flee. Deleon fatally shot Santiago, 19, on Lamont Place in October of 2021. Prosecutors say he killed Santiago in front of Santiago’s […]
Suspect arrested for robbing retired RPD officer after he was fatally shot
Officers said the gun has not been recovered.
Men charged with trying to smuggle $20 into Genesee County Jail
They're scheduled to be back in court next week.
13 WHAM
Man accused of stealing slain retired officer's gun
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is accused of stealing a handgun from retired Rochester Police Officer William Keith Booker moments after Booker was shot and killed. The fatal shooting happened after a car crash on Jefferson Avenue around 2 a.m. Sept. 25. Police said after Booker was shot, people...
WHEC TV-10
Man headed to prison for murder, attempted murder
A parolee will be spending the next 50 years at least in prison after killing a man in the city – and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Roger Palermo in March 2021 on First Street in Rochester. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Palermo was not the intended target.
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
iheart.com
Housekeeper Guilty of Raping Rochester Nursing Home Patient
A housekeeper has been found guilty of raping a Rochester nursing home patient. The Attorney General's Office says 52-year-old Khadka Pradhan sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman with dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in September of last year. Other employees at the home caught Pradhan in the act and...
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
13 WHAM
Rochester nursing home employee convicted of raping nursing home resident
Rochester, N.Y. — A nursing home employee accused of raping a patient with dementia has been found guilty and now awaits sentencing. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Khadka Pradhan, 52, raped an 81-year-old resident at Shore Winds Nursing Home on Beach Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021.
13 WHAM
Police attempting to identify men in connection with food pantry burglaries
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying men in connection to multiple burglaries at the Community Food Cupboard on Nester Street. As 13WHAM reported Wednesday, the pantry was hit by a pair of break-ins nine days apart, Oct. 23 and Nov. 1. Surveillance video showed a man...
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Police seeking persons of interest in retired officer's murder
On this week's Crime Stoppers segment, Rochester Police Department investigators Kirk Pero and Paul Dondorfer joined us to talk about the investigation of the murder of 50-year-old William Keith Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Booker was shot and killed Sept. 26 in the area of Jefferson...
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Loaded gun in middle school, 13-year-old, 14-year-old detained
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were detained Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a loaded gun brought to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School (AHS), officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to AHS for the report of a...
WHEC TV-10
Shots fired near group of people on Weld Street mourning gun violence victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired near a group of people mourning the murder of a person earlier this week. Police say that when they arrived on Weld Street near Scio Street, a crowd of people scattered. They also say the shots may have been fired at a vigil for a recent homicide victim.
Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Details are limited at this time.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Afternoon Rochester Shooting
A Rochester man is in the hospital, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body shortly before 1 o'clock. He was taken to Rochester General by private vehicle and is expected to survive. The location of that...
Major drug trafficking ring busted in Erie and Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with the takedown of a drug trafficking ring in Western New York. A 129-count indictment was unsealed in Erie County Court on Wednesday. Investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office say the 14 people charged allegedly trafficked...
