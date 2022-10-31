ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Pop Star Lee Ji-han Dies In Seoul Crowd Surge

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Instagram

K-pop singer and actor Lee Ji-han was among the over 150 people who died in the Seoul crowd surge on Friday, October 29th. According to Vulture , the tragedy took place during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon neighborhood.

935 Entertainment confirmed the news of the 24-year-old's unexpected passing. "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," they wrote in a statement per Vulture . "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.”

Lee was best known for competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101 . His acting career began in 2019 after starring in the comedy web series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day . He was also set to star in the upcoming season of MBC drama Season of Kkokdu .

CNN reports that at least 154 people have been confirmed dead and many more injured due to the crowd surge that took place when 100,000 partygoers in the Itaewon district rushed into a narrow alleyway. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a period of national mourning to last until Saturday, November 5th following the tragedy and several entertainment shows did not air out of respect, according to CNN Philippines .

