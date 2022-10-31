Alabama football will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in an SEC West rivalry tilt. LSU has put together back-to-back impressive wins, and its offense in particular has started to look potent. This offense posted 45 points and racked up over 500 yards of total offense in each of its last two games. The Alabama defense looks to further distance itself from the Tennessee game, and continue the precedent it set against Mississippi State.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO