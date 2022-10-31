Read full article on original website
Not Everyone Is Sold on the T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a stunning trade on Tuesday, onboarding tight end T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade
Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
Why Does Kicking Always Crush the Vikings?
Remember way back when Gary Anderson missed the game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons? Of course, you do. Minnesota Vikings fans have that pain burned into their memory. Why does it continue to be a problem, though?. Coming into this season, there was talk...
Dalvin Cook Is Making Noise. Quietly.
Coming into this season, there was plenty of promise surrounding Dalvin Cook and a renewed sense of usage with a Kevin O’Connell offense. It’s not that he was ever an afterthought by any means, but involvement in the passing game and a more creative scheme could give him a renewed sense of purpose. So far, things may be more promising than presumed.
Vikings MVP May Not Be Justin Jefferson
Poll any Minnesota Vikings fan, obsessed or casual, and she’ll explain why wideout Justin Jefferson is the team’s MVP. And while she wouldn’t be wildly off base with the assertion, a different Vikings player is quietly prosecuting the case for team MVP in 2022. That’s Za’Darius Smith,...
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 8
After Week 8, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 8 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
Seahawks Continue Spooky Season, Sign Treadwell
The Seattle Seahawks may be unaware that Halloween is over, and yet they still seem enamored by zombies in signing the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. During the 2016 NFL Draft the Minnesota Vikings took Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell with the 23rd...
The Vikings Top Defensive Performers vs. Cardinals, per PFF
The Vikings Top Defensive Performers vs. Cardinals. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26, in a game where Minnesota’s pass rush stole the show. Minnesota’s offense was actually consistent, too, for one of the first times in 2022. Kirk Cousins and Co. scored two touchdowns...
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
The Folks Picking the Commanders over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Washington Commanders (4-4) in Week 9. The Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, in Week 8 on the road, extending their winning streak to three games. The Vikings conquered the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 3.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Kicking Struggles and Other Vikings Week 8 Takeaways
The Minnesota Vikings started 6-1 into a season for the first time since 2009. Even in the successful 2017 season, the team started just 2-2. With every game, we get a better understanding of the football team, and the victory over the Cardinals revealed a few things. Welcome to the...
PurplePTSD: HockensonMania, Bears Get WR, Tragedy Strikes
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Out of nowhere, the Vikings landed the best possible trade...
Pat McAfee Loves the Vikings, You Should Too
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has become a media titan and his soundbites often draw national attention. In a recent show he discussed the hot start for the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s hard to not get behind his emotions. There’s no denying that the Minnesota Vikings weren’t expected...
Explained: Surprising NFL Items from Week 8 and 9
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 154 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines leaguewide happenings around the NFL in Weeks 8 and 9. Particularly, the Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers struggles are discussed, as well as other...
Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer
Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38
Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
Laquon Treadwell Continues NFL Hopscotch
Like whack-a-mole, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell continues to pop up around the NFL, joining oodles of teams after leaving Minnesota in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed Treadwell on Tuesday as the NFL blazed through a litany of fascinating trades. Seattle marks the sixth NFL home for Treadwell....
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 8 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 152 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This features Josh Frey, who examines Week 9 at the Washington Commanders and chats about the T.J. Hockenson trade. Particularly, the Hockenson trade price and...
Za’Darius Smith Breaking Packers Hearts
Back in March, the Green Bay Packers made a rather predictable move. Saving over $15 million in cap space, the Minnesota Vikings rival cut edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. Eventually, he would sign with the Vikings, and it’s been one of only many things that have gone wrong for Green Bay this season.
