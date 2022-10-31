ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Not Everyone Is Sold on the T.J. Hockenson Trade

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a stunning trade on Tuesday, onboarding tight end T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade

Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Why Does Kicking Always Crush the Vikings?

Remember way back when Gary Anderson missed the game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons? Of course, you do. Minnesota Vikings fans have that pain burned into their memory. Why does it continue to be a problem, though?. Coming into this season, there was talk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Dalvin Cook Is Making Noise. Quietly.

Coming into this season, there was plenty of promise surrounding Dalvin Cook and a renewed sense of usage with a Kevin O’Connell offense. It’s not that he was ever an afterthought by any means, but involvement in the passing game and a more creative scheme could give him a renewed sense of purpose. So far, things may be more promising than presumed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings MVP May Not Be Justin Jefferson

Poll any Minnesota Vikings fan, obsessed or casual, and she’ll explain why wideout Justin Jefferson is the team’s MVP. And while she wouldn’t be wildly off base with the assertion, a different Vikings player is quietly prosecuting the case for team MVP in 2022. That’s Za’Darius Smith,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Seahawks Continue Spooky Season, Sign Treadwell

The Seattle Seahawks may be unaware that Halloween is over, and yet they still seem enamored by zombies in signing the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. During the 2016 NFL Draft the Minnesota Vikings took Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell with the 23rd...
SEATTLE, WA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Folks Picking the Commanders over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Washington Commanders (4-4) in Week 9. The Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, in Week 8 on the road, extending their winning streak to three games. The Vikings conquered the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 3.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Pat McAfee Loves the Vikings, You Should Too

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has become a media titan and his soundbites often draw national attention. In a recent show he discussed the hot start for the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s hard to not get behind his emotions. There’s no denying that the Minnesota Vikings weren’t expected...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Surprising NFL Items from Week 8 and 9

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 154 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines leaguewide happenings around the NFL in Weeks 8 and 9. Particularly, the Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers struggles are discussed, as well as other...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38

Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Laquon Treadwell Continues NFL Hopscotch

Like whack-a-mole, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell continues to pop up around the NFL, joining oodles of teams after leaving Minnesota in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed Treadwell on Tuesday as the NFL blazed through a litany of fascinating trades. Seattle marks the sixth NFL home for Treadwell....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: State of the Vikings thru 8 Weeks

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 152 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This features Josh Frey, who examines Week 9 at the Washington Commanders and chats about the T.J. Hockenson trade. Particularly, the Hockenson trade price and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Za’Darius Smith Breaking Packers Hearts

Back in March, the Green Bay Packers made a rather predictable move. Saving over $15 million in cap space, the Minnesota Vikings rival cut edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. Eventually, he would sign with the Vikings, and it’s been one of only many things that have gone wrong for Green Bay this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

