Starkville, MS

Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
Pleasant end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up towards the end of the week. There is another system heading our direction this weekend, which will continue being monitored. TONIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are heading towards the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to remain partly cloudy to mostly...
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
Cooling briefly with weekend front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying above average for a few more days. The front this weekend will bring slight relief to the warmer temperatures. TONIGHT: Temperatures are going to be cooling into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight. Sky conditions are going to remain mostly clear with calm wind speed and direction.
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
Columbus Arts Council hosts antique show, silent auction

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re in Columbus this week, you can indulge yourself in art and fine wine. Tonight, the Columbus Arts Council is hosting an Antique Show at the corner of Fifth and Main Street. A silent auction will take place and proceeds will go to...
Warm, breezy Friday ahead of Saturday rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday brings warm & breezy weather ahead of a rainy Saturday. The weather stays warm into early next week. FRIDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with highs in the lower 80s and a stronger breeze, gusting up to 20 mph at times through the day.
Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
HCA sponsors Christmas ornament contest for tree at Governor’s mansion

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Houston, judges are deciding which Christmas ornament will represent the town on the Christmas tree at the Governor’s mansion. The Houston Council of the Arts is looking over more than 200 ornaments submitted by people in the community, including art students at the high school.
