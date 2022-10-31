Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
wcbi.com
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
wcbi.com
Winona community breaks ground for historical clock tower on Mainstreet
WINONA, Miss. ( WCBI) – It’s a project that has been in the works for over a decade now. The city of Winona broke ground for its historic clock tower today. COVID-19 and cost increases stopped the clock on the $400,000 project but things are back on track.
wcbi.com
Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
wcbi.com
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
wcbi.com
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
wcbi.com
It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build. Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun. But an...
wcbi.com
Pleasant end to the week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up towards the end of the week. There is another system heading our direction this weekend, which will continue being monitored. TONIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are heading towards the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to remain partly cloudy to mostly...
wcbi.com
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
wcbi.com
Cooling briefly with weekend front
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying above average for a few more days. The front this weekend will bring slight relief to the warmer temperatures. TONIGHT: Temperatures are going to be cooling into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight. Sky conditions are going to remain mostly clear with calm wind speed and direction.
wcbi.com
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
wcbi.com
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
wcbi.com
Columbus Arts Council hosts antique show, silent auction
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re in Columbus this week, you can indulge yourself in art and fine wine. Tonight, the Columbus Arts Council is hosting an Antique Show at the corner of Fifth and Main Street. A silent auction will take place and proceeds will go to...
wcbi.com
Warm, breezy Friday ahead of Saturday rain
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday brings warm & breezy weather ahead of a rainy Saturday. The weather stays warm into early next week. FRIDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with highs in the lower 80s and a stronger breeze, gusting up to 20 mph at times through the day.
wcbi.com
Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
wcbi.com
Mississippi lawmakers expected to approve economic incentive package
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than 24 hours, Mississippi lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks at a special session. This is to support what Governor Tate Reeves said was the largest economic development project in the state’s history. It is coming...
wcbi.com
Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
wcbi.com
HCA sponsors Christmas ornament contest for tree at Governor’s mansion
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Houston, judges are deciding which Christmas ornament will represent the town on the Christmas tree at the Governor’s mansion. The Houston Council of the Arts is looking over more than 200 ornaments submitted by people in the community, including art students at the high school.
Comments / 0