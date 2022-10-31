ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Crest College criticizes use of diploma in ‘The Good Nurse,’ movie about killer nurse Charles Cullen

By Leif Greiss The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Leadership at Cedar Crest College has criticized the makers of the “The Good Nurse” for using a Cedar Crest diploma as a prop in the new film about the life of convicted serial killer Charles Cullen.

In a letter to the Cedar Crest community, college President Elizabeth M. Meade said the prop was factually inaccurate and draws an unflattering connection between the college and Cullen, who murdered at least 29 people under his care in the 1990s and early 2000s while he worked as a nurse at various hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She and other college leadership are discussing steps to bring their concerns directly to the movie’s producers and distributors. The film premiered Oct. 19 in the U.S. and on Netflix on Oct. 26.

“Upon viewing the film, many in our community were surprised to see a Cedar Crest College diploma hanging in the office of the hospital administrator who obstructs the investigation,” Meade said. “This is deeply upsetting because we have verified that the actual administrator upon whom the fictional character is based did not attend Cedar Crest College. In fact, there is no known connection between Cedar Crest College and anyone involved in the Charles Cullen case.”

Meade said while the filmmakers crafted fictional versions of the victims, hospitals and administrators depicted in the film, it didn’t do the same for real colleges like Cedar Crest. The letter does not state who the fictional or real administrator is.

“Given the deep commitment to ethics and integrity, patient advocacy and nursing excellence of our School of Nursing, we are all offended at the implied connection between our college and such horrendous crimes,” Meade said.

“The Good Nurse” is based off the book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder” by Charles Graeber. It was produced by Protozoa Pictures and FilmNation Entertainment and distributed by Netflix.

In the film, British actor Eddie Redmayne portrays Cullen. Before he was caught, Cullen worked at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he killed at least one patient, and St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where Cullen claimed to have killed at least half a dozen patients. Cullen is serving 18 consecutive life sentences.

The Morning Call

