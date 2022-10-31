Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed
Manchester United are already preparing for the January transfer window, however it is not set to be a busy month for Erik Ten Hag in the market.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United star not in transfer talks with any other club, Ten Hag will decide his future
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is not currently in talks with any other club as his priority is to remain at Old Trafford. The Spanish shot-stopper has had a great career at Man Utd, but there remains some uncertainty about his situation beyond this season as he nears the end of his contract.
Yardbarker
Man Utd make decision on Marcus Rashford’s future to “ward off rivals”
Manchester United will aim to keep Marcus Rashford at the club with a new deal as his contract expiry nears. The 25-year-old netted his 100th goal for the Reds on Sunday, October 30 in what turned out to be the game-winning goal. The three points were crucial for United, as they now sit in fifth place, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle and three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand on both teams.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Real Sociedad
Manchester United face Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League. Here you can find our predicted lineup.
Yardbarker
Man United interested in French international to increase attacking threat
Manchester United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Martin Terrier, who has attracted interest from several clubs across the top flight. Last season, Terrier netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Rennais and agreed a new deal with the club until 2026. However, the new deal has not made his admirers lose any interest.
Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer
Manchester United are considering a move to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting when his contract expires.
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
'Watch your tongue please!': Ex-Man United star Mikael Silvestre hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor for labelling Ligue 1 a 'farmer's league' after Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 Champions League win in Marseille
Mikael Silvestre has fired back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the pundit referred to Ligue 1 as the 'farmer's league', following Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 victory against Marseille on Tuesday. Spurs advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and sealed top spot in Group D thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner at...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Fixture
Manchester United have been in training ahead of their Europa League game against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Ex-Manchester United Star Says January Will Be Crucial For Erik Ten Hag
Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has backed Erik Ten Hag and claimed that the January transfer window will be crucial for him.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second
It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
SkySports
Champions League round-up: PSG beat Juventus but Benfica top group on away goals after 6-1 Maccabi Haifa win
Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored. A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes after Leonardo Bonucci had equalised for the Italians in the first half.
Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension
What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly close to triggering a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot to stop his potential move to Europe. The Portugal defender’s contract at Old Trafford ends next summer and AC Milan and Barcelona have been monitoring him. But the Sun says United want to keep the 23-year-old right-back and will extend his stay until at least the end of the 2023-24 season.Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and now they know how much they will have to pay for the Napoli winger. The Georgia international has netted eight goals to...
Yardbarker
Only one England player makes Fabrizio Romano’s World Cup Dream Team, Liverpool star & Man City trio in stunning XI
CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has named his World Cup Dream Team as we edge closer to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, but only one England player made his line up!. Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack , Romano selected a truly stunning line up of his pick of the players who’ll be featuring in the World Cup, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice the only player from Gareth Southgate’s side to make it into his first XI.
BBC
Garnacho thanks 'idol' Ronaldo
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Alejandro Garnacho has thanked his "idol" Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring the winner in Manchester United's 1-0 success at Real Sociedad. At 18 years and 125 days, he became United's youngest non-English goalscorer in major European competition, overtaking George Best,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi, Mbappe and Ramos Reunite With Juventus’ Di Maria, Paredes
Ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus clash on UEFA Champions League matchday six, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes reunited with multiple former club teammates. The two Argentine talents were ruled out from playing in the contest due to injury, but they at the least took some time to touch base with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi To Field Strongest XI Against Juventus With Acerbi, Dimarco & Calhanoglu To Start, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi is set to field his strongest possible starting eleven in this weekend’s Serie A clash with Juventus. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, who report that the likes of Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco, and Hakan Calhanoglu are all set to start Sunday’s match in Turin.
Comments / 0