Grand Forks woman shot by son dies
Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Grand Forks Police Department said Monday, the woman shot by her 21-year-old son has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison was taken to Altru for medical treatment after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
IRS-Criminal Investigation report highlights investigation into overdose of Grand Forks teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In fiscal year 2022 (FY22), IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) initiated more than 2,550 criminal investigations, identified more than $31 billion from tax and financial crimes and obtained a 90.6% conviction rate on cases accepted for prosecution. The IRS-CI is the criminal investigative arm of...
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO FIRES IN RURAL EAST GRAND FORKS
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire that was nearing some buildings at 14469 410th Ave SW, rural East Grand Forks. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a bus and three cars on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an extensive overhaul had to be completed as the fire did get into the woods on the property. No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
GF woman sentenced in fentanyl case
A 38-year old Grand Forks woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in jail on drug related charges. According to court records Ginger Anderson entered into a plea deal that resulted in five of eight charges being dropped. Anderson was arrested in July and charged with being in possession of fentanyl possession – 10 grams or more. According to court records 13 years of a 20 year sentence were suspended. Anderson will also receive credit for 117 days already served.
18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HUGO’S PARKING LOT
Earlier today, at 4:57 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Hugo’s (1750 32nd Ave South). The victim’s vehicle was driven by Adam Weshnevski, an 18-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Initial investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle was traveling east on 32nd Ave South from the 2000 block. The vehicle crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, struck the berm, and then a tree. Upon hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled and came to a final resting position in the Hugo’s parking lot. Mr. Weshnevski was transported via ambulance to Altru, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is still an active investigation, and at this time, no citations have been issued.
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
Thousands vote early in Cass and Clay Counties
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many people have cast their ballots in North Dakota and Minnesota for early voting. Cass County officials say just under 5,000 people have voted across its five locations since Monday. Clay County officials say 3,400 ballots have been cast since early voting began in September.
Pistol Reported Stolen From A Vehicle Friday
Deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a pistol was stolen from a vehicle Friday in Smiley Township. According to the report, a Smith & Wesson M&P 22 pistol and vortex scope were taken from a vehicle on the 18000 block of 138th Street Northeast.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a 21-year-old Grand Forks man shot his mother on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself. The man was found dead in the driveway and the woman was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Police...
Eliminating the Stigma of the Disease of Addiction at 6th Recovery Reinvented
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Mayor Brandon Bochenski shared some insight on his family’s fight with addiction at the sixth Recovery Reinvented in Grand Forks. “We got to talk about the positives and the hope because I don’t think there’s ever been a time, in human history probably, there’s been this amount of resources and this amount of people there to support people’s path to recovery,” said Bochenski.
Online Dashboard Shows You Wait Times For Early Voting in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Early voting is underway and in Cass County there is a way you can avoid long lines. An online dashboard will show how long you’ll have to wait in line at each early voting polling location in Fargo and Casselton. There is also a...
