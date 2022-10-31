ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County reports high early voting turnout

By Aynae Simmons
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Early voting is underway, and many voters are already casting their ballots in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye, he said he believes it is because of the amendments on the ballot.

He wants to get at least 58 percent of residents out to the polls.

Moye said the turnout he is seeing from Mercer County residents means people are getting out and care about local politics.

“We’ve had about 1,851 [votes] as of 11:30 am today so we’ll break 2,000 early votes by the end of today’s end and that’s five percent of our voters so we’re pleased,” Moye said.

Moye said those who do not have the means to come down to early vote can call the County Clerk and ask for an absentee ballot application.

There are only five days left to vote early before the election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

WVNS

WVNS

