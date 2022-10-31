How To Help A Halloween Hangover

Photo by Michal Jarmoluk

By Thomas Kwan

Oct 31st, Halloween is officially here, and so are the hangovers. Here are some ways you can deal with the symptoms of a hangover in the Halloween spirit.

Opinion | After a night out for a Halloween party, most dread the following morning hangover due to symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, thirst, headache, muscle aches, nausea, stomach pain, vertigo, sensitivity to light and sound, anxiety, irritability, sweating, and increased blood pressure, according to National Institute on Alcohol and Health (NIAA).

Below are seven tips on how you can manage that morning after a Halloween hangover:

Aiding your Ailment: One way to help your hangover is the "hair of the dog" method, which involves consuming more alcohol the following morning after drinking. Benzodiazepines such as Xanax are sedatives. These work on GABA receptors in our brain, like alcohol, GABA, is a neurotransmitter that sends signals to the cells controlling nerves. Insufficient levels of GABA can lead to irritability and even shakiness in some. According to Dr. Swift, while the "hair of the dog" method can be effective, it is not recommended because it is a habit-forming behavior.

While drinking the following morning might not be the most recommended method, you might as well do it in the Halloween spirit. Mix up cocktails such as The Witch's Heart, Hocus Pocus, and Harry Potter's Butter Beer to celebrate with style.

Halloween Hydration: Processes in our body, such as regulating temperature, keeping joints lubricated, delivering nutrients, and organ function, rely on hydration to work, according to Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. Alcohol is a dehydrated substance, so bear that in mind.

Hydrate with Halloween-themed drinks that are both delicious and refreshing such as Radioactive Orange Halloween Punch, which even glows under a blacklight, Lychee and Blueberry Eyeball Water, and Watermelon and Strawberry Vampire Blood for a healthier alternative.

Zombie Brain Fog: Hangover brain fog may be due to low blood sugar levels in the body, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. Drinking may lower blood sugar levels. Additionally, many forget to eat while drinking, leading to fatigue, headaches, and lower blood sugar levels. The quickest fix for energy in the body is carbohydrates. Experts suggest toast and juice as it is a light breakfast that won't upset the stomach more while raising sugar levels quickly back to normal.

Those in the Halloween spirit should try recipes such as Pumpkin Pancakes with a Homemade Pumpkin Latte, which makes for a sweet and tasty breakfast, Apple-Cider Doughnuts, a classic treat this time of year, or Pumpkin Smoothie for those looking for a healthier alternative.

Be Scared of The Dark: Hangover prevention can be as vital as treatment, so being mindful of what liquors you consume can make a difference. According to WebMD, Avoiding dark beverages can help curb the severity of your hangover. Experiments have shown clear liquors have a lower tendency for hangovers and are less intense. Dark liquors such as whiskey, red wine, tequila, and some rums make a poor choice regarding a hangover. Dark alcohols contain chemically similar, albeit different compounds such as methanol, which leads to hangovers when metabolized.

Painful Choice: Pain relievers such as Aspirin, ibuprofen, or other Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), are recommended by experts for pain relief during a hangover. Tylenol interacts with the liver heavily, in some cases causing severe damage, making it an unfit choice after a night of drinking, according to GoodRX Health, a medical health website composed of articles written and reviewed by Doctors. However, if you are already suffering from stomach irritation, take NSAIDs with caution, as they can bother the stomach.

Wake The Dead: Grogginess and fatigue are common symptoms to experience when hungover, making coffee, tea, or any other caffeinated beverages a perfect choice for relief.

If you are looking for a Fall or Halloween-themed drink, try Homemade Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Pumpkin Spice Tea, or a non-caffeinated Poison Apple-Cider.

Don't Dig Your Grave: The human body depletes massive amounts of Vitamin B and zinc after drinking. Foods high in B vitamins and zinc at least 24 hours before, during, and after for minimal hangover effects. According to a study published by the Journal of Clinical Medicine, participants who consumed foods high in zinc and B vitamins had less severe hangovers than the control group.