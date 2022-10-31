ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens

By DAVID PITT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aln1_0itY51Ak00
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa on Oct. 21, 2015. Iowa agriculture officials said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa, housing about 1.1 million chickens. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected.

The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens.

Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year, including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens. In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious, all birds on an infected farm are killed and disposed of to avoid the spread of the disease.

Iowa has been hardest hit with bird losses at more than 13.3 million this year before the latest farm was found infected.

Nationally more than 47.7 million birds have been affected in 43 states that includes 251 commercial flocks and 328 backyard flocks, U.S. Department of Agriculture figures show.

Most of the Iowa cases were during the spring migration of wild birds in March and April with one reported in early May. The virus hadn’t been detected again until a backyard flock was infected on Oct. 20 and then the latest infection was confirmed on Monday.

Federal and state agriculture officials had been concerned that it could return with the fall migration of wild birds, which often carry the virus but aren’t sickened by it. The virus can spread through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

“We have been preparing for the possibility of additional outbreaks and are working closely with USDA and producers to eradicate this disease from our state,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “With migration ongoing, we continue to emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on poultry farms and around backyard flocks to help prevent and limit the spread of this destructive virus.”

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance

Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
BAXTER, IA
97X

What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong

Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa

Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age

I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County

A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday. The infection of the Wright County flock is the second this fall in a domestic flock in Iowa. The first was a backyard flock of […] The post Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowans deserve better than "school choice"

Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s pheasant opener was busy, with lots of hunter success

Statewide Iowa — Hunters are home, the dogs are resting and Iowa’s opening weekend of pheasant season is in the rearview mirror. Reports from across the state varied from excellent up north to good in central and southwest Iowa, with the consensus that hunting will continue to improve once all the corn is harvested.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants

November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
WOODBINE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"

"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans can apply for home heating assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans worried about paying their heating bills this winter have started signing up for help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, opened up the application process Tuesday morning for homeowners and renters. To qualify, your income must be at or below 200% of...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy