Tampa, FL

Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
GREEN BAY, WI
Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
NEW YORK STATE
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football HOF TE Kellen Winslow Sr. Settled $24,750 Brain Injury Claim This Year

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. recently settled his claim about suffering brain injuries due to repeated traumas to his head. In court records obtained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Winslow was said to have received a $24,750 payment to settle the workers' compensation case he originally filed a claim on in 2018.
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'Open to Discussions With Everybody' Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz

Having already added Christian McCaffrey in a trade, Kyle Shanahan isn't dismissing the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers adding more talent before the end of the season. During his weekly appearance on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show, Shanahan said the Niners are "open to discussions with everybody" when asked about the rumors connecting the Niners to Odell Beckham Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade. That's where a fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to...
Ray Guy, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 72

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy has died at the age of 72. The University of Southern Mississippi, Guy's alma mater, announced he died on Thursday following a lengthy illness. The Oakland Raiders made Guy the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft when...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 9 NFL Picks

At this point in the NFL season, you would think that nothing surprises our experts—that is until the Cleveland Browns dressed up as a top-tier team and throttled the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 in a Monday Night Football game on Halloween night. OK, the NFL has tricked us many times...
Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

It's time to get ready for the weirdest week of fantasy football yet. With six teams on Bye in Week 9, you can guarantee lineups will be tweaked and the waiver wire is going to be busy with managers seeking short-term replacements. During the scramble, there's still opportunity to find...
6 Trades We Wish Went Down at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline did not disappoint for those who love the intrigue of a midseason trade. In addition to names like Christian McCaffrey and Robert Quinn getting traded before the deadline's actual day, a record 12 trades went down on Tuesday. It was hard to keep track, as...

