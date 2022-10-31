Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Bleacher Report
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Kings Rumors: De'Aaron Fox's MRI on Knee Injury Reveals Bone Bruise; Out vs. Heat
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported there was no structural damage and "his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but...
Bleacher Report
NFL GM: Packers 'Must Be a F--ked Up Place' After Lack of Action at Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers might be sending a message to Aaron Rodgers in their lack of activity before Tuesday's trade deadline, as one opposing general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post:. "The league is really changing, and if you are trying to win, then you've got to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade
The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Texans' Brandin Cooks Disappointed He Wasn't Traded, Won't Play vs. Eagles
After expressing frustration about not being traded earlier this week, Brandin Cooks likely won't be on the field for the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Cooks isn't expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooks seemed to indicate on Twitter he was...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Heck of a Talent,' Bills Will 'Look into' Signing, per GM Beane
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will consider signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl. "OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane told reporters Wednesday. " ... And you know me, if...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Expected to Start for Browns vs. Texans in 1st Game After Suspension
The Cleveland Browns are planning to activate quarterback Deshaun Watson when he's eligible to return from his 11-game suspension in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. General manager Andrew Berry confirmed the team's intentions Wednesday and said Watson has "done everything and more that's been asked of him." This article...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors
Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
Bleacher Report
Pro Football HOF TE Kellen Winslow Sr. Settled $24,750 Brain Injury Claim This Year
Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. recently settled his claim about suffering brain injuries due to repeated traumas to his head. In court records obtained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Winslow was said to have received a $24,750 payment to settle the workers' compensation case he originally filed a claim on in 2018.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'Open to Discussions With Everybody' Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz
Having already added Christian McCaffrey in a trade, Kyle Shanahan isn't dismissing the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers adding more talent before the end of the season. During his weekly appearance on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show, Shanahan said the Niners are "open to discussions with everybody" when asked about the rumors connecting the Niners to Odell Beckham Jr.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Cowboys Are Entertaining Trade Talks, Says Things Could Get 'Feverish'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team's trade talks could get "feverish" in the final hours before Tuesday's 2022 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET. Jones confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys have "some things we're entertaining" but tempered expectations about whether any deals actually get done.
Bleacher Report
Report: Brandin Cooks Misses Texans Practice After Not Being Moved at Trade Deadline
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice Wednesday because of "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Cooks was not traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline and showed his disappointment on social media:. The 29-year-old had signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans before the season...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players
Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade. That's where a fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to...
Bleacher Report
Ray Guy, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 72
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy has died at the age of 72. The University of Southern Mississippi, Guy's alma mater, announced he died on Thursday following a lengthy illness. The Oakland Raiders made Guy the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft when...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 9 NFL Picks
At this point in the NFL season, you would think that nothing surprises our experts—that is until the Cleveland Browns dressed up as a top-tier team and throttled the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 in a Monday Night Football game on Halloween night. OK, the NFL has tricked us many times...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge
It's time to get ready for the weirdest week of fantasy football yet. With six teams on Bye in Week 9, you can guarantee lineups will be tweaked and the waiver wire is going to be busy with managers seeking short-term replacements. During the scramble, there's still opportunity to find...
Bleacher Report
6 Trades We Wish Went Down at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline did not disappoint for those who love the intrigue of a midseason trade. In addition to names like Christian McCaffrey and Robert Quinn getting traded before the deadline's actual day, a record 12 trades went down on Tuesday. It was hard to keep track, as...
Comments / 0