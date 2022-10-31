Authorities name Knoxville Planned Parenthood arsonist, who also attended Jan. 6 riots

Federal court records show Mark Reno set the fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic on New Year's Eve, and he told an investigator he wanted to burn down the new center once it was built.

Reno, a Jefferson City man who died Aug. 15 in a Kentucky hospital, also is believed to be the suspect who fired shots at the same clinic in January 2021 and fired shots at the John J. Duncan Federal Office Building in Knoxville, according to court records in a civil forfeiture case. He admitted, according to court records, to being at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

The fire on New Year's Eve gutted Knoxville's Planned Parenthood facility, which was just weeks away from opening after its long-planned $2.2 million renovation.

The clinic, which had been shut down for weeks during the last stages of renovation, was unoccupied when the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. By the time crews arrived, the building was on its way to being a total loss.

The fire was quickly ruled an arson, and the Knoxville Fire Department asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help determine who set the fire. For months, Knoxville fire investigators said they had no leads on who was responsible.

Reno told investigator of plans to burn down new center if one was built

Witness statements and surveillance video helped link Reno to the Dec. 31, 2021, arson, court records show.

“A family member identified him from our video at the health center,” Ashley Coffield, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, said in a press conference Monday night.

In April of this year, Reno told a fire department investigator, who was in plainclothes, about plans to burn down the Planned Parenthood center if a new one was built, court records state. He also spoke of plans to burn down the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health, at the time the only facility in Knoxville still providing abortions.

His obsession with the Knoxville Planned Parenthood dates back further than the New Year's Eve arson. Court records show that on Jan. 22, 2021, Reno fired an incendiary Dragon’s Breath shotgun shell from a shotgun at the front entrance of the Planned Parenthood clinic before fleeing in a car.

Reno said he was involved in Jan. 6 riots, court records state

In a separate incident on July 3, Reno fired multiple shots at the John J. Duncan Federal Office Building in Knoxville, damaging two windows, according to an affidavit. He was subsequently arrested on July 18 and charged with destruction of government property.

The court documents related to that case say Reno identified himself to an undercover law enforcement agent as a member of the Church Militant Resistance. That group is a local chapter of Church Militant, whose mission is to oppose any threats to Catholicism or decency, court documents state.

Reno said he wanted to destroy federal buildings and admitted to being at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, court records state, although no evidence was found that he entered the building.

A search of Reno’s truck in July found a gasoline can and matchbooks, while two books were located at his residence that detailed how to make improvised explosive devices and incendiaries.

The federal government is seeking in civil court to obtain his car, pickup truck and a gun.

What's next for Planned Parenthood in Knoxville?

Planned Parenthood has purchased a mobile health unit that should arrive next week, Coffield said. It’s a temporary location while the Knoxville clinic is rebuilt. The new permanent center will be located at 710 N. Cherry St.

The clinic's renovation would have nearly doubled the size of the facility, said Aimee Lewis, chief development officer for Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.

“When the fire happened, the expansion was nearly complete and they were beginning the interior renovation,” she said. “We were looking at about six weeks for getting back in and serving patients.”

Officials vowed to reopen, even though rebuilding from the ground up meant pushing back the date by another 18 months, Lewis said this spring.

The Knoxville clinic provided medication abortion services as well as pregnancy testing, counseling and birth control, along with other health services such as cancer screenings and hormone replacement therapy for LGBTQ clients. All those services are anticipated to resume when the clinic reopens.

The new facility will now cost an estimated $3 million because Planned Parenthood had to start over and incorporate tighter security measures, Lewis said.

The fire was the second act of violence against the clinic in a year. The January 2021 incident shattered the glass and peppered holes in the reception area. At the time of that Jan. 2021 shooting, the clinic was closed and unoccupied.

