Executive Chef Thomas Griese Releases Spectacular Holiday Menus and Special Events at the City’s Most Celebrated Fine Dining Till Nine and Late-Night Party Spot in Summerlin

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Corner Bar Management has acquired the La Comida restaurant space on Sixth Street Downtown and is planning to debut a new concept called La Mona Rosa very soon. Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, also in the kitchen at Corner Bar’s Peyote restaurant at Fergusons Downtown, will curate a new menu celebrating Mexico’s diversity and robust flavors.
nevadabusiness.com
Jewish Nevada to Celebrate Foods, Arts, Culture at 4th Annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS— Jewish Nevada will be hosting its 4th annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase Jewish food, arts, culture and community.
Fox5 KVVU
Tivoli Village to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers for holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tivoli Village says that “for the first time in years,” its European-inspired architecture will be decked out for the holiday season. According to a news release, Tivoli Village will feature festive decorations, including a 40-foot-tall holiday tree and ornaments adorning its fountain, beginning Monday, Nov. 21.
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Winter wonderland holiday display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Featuring more than 26,000 points of light, the winter wonderland display at Mystic Falls Park will once again return to Sam’s Town this holiday season. According to a news release, the attraction will return at sundown on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and run through Sunday,...
nevadabusiness.com
Deck the Halls With Dunkin’®: New Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut and Pancake Wake-up Wrap® Are Here to Fuel the Holiday Hustle
Las Vegas– Dunkin’® is kicking off the holiday season with a new line-up to fuel those who make the magic happen. Today, Dunkin’ unveils its holiday menu and festive cups, can’t-miss offers with Dunkin’ Rewards, and new ways to give back to an important cause through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®. Jingle all the way to Dunkin’ to make the most of this special time of the year!
Las Vegas Weekly
Downtown Summerlin’s new Bagel Nook has something for everyone
Glimpse the offerings inside the new Bagel Nook eatery at Downtown Summerlin (near Capriotti’s at the southern end of the complex) and it’s easy to jump to conclusions. Wildly colorful creations like the Fruity Pebble Overload ($9), a cereal-studded bagel with birthday cake-flavored cream cheese and fresh sliced strawberries, or the seasonal pumpkin bagel—which looks more like a pumpkin than a bagel—could lead to premature or dismissive opinions.
nevadabusiness.com
SHEQ Properties Announces Parkway Crossing – A New Class A Professional Office Project in Summerlin®
LAS VEGAS – November 1, 2022 – SHEQ Properties is proud to announce its newest office development, Parkway Crossing, located in the heart of Summerlin®, with quick access to Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive. Parkway Crossing will include two Class A professional office buildings. Building I,...
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip to see lane closures Thursday-Sunday for free F1 fan event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling around the Las Vegas Strip should be advised of lane and road closures that will be in place due to Formula 1′s free fan event. According to a news release, lane and road closures will impact both north and southbound portions of the Las Vegas Strip for the event.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
Las Vegas showcasing speed and power this weekend
For anyone who likes powerful machines that are loud and fast, Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend.
Full road closure near Las Vegas Strip to start Sunday
The Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop will be fully closed in both directions for maintenance.
whatnowvegas.com
Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs Bringing Pressure Fried Chicken to Vegas
Skye Canyon Marketplace will soon be home to Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs, the first restaurant in Las Vegas to offer pressure-fried chicken, a poultry preparation most popular in the Midwest. The restaurant has begun construction and is still a few months away from opening at 9750 W Skye Canyon Park Drive, in suite 130.
Snow at Mount Charleston, chilly temps, possible showers for Las Vegas valley
Winter has arrived and it's happening at Lee Canyon. Snow began falling Thursday morning at the resort, which is about 50 minutes northwest of Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
Comments / 1