Tinsel & Treats Historic Porches Tour (Thursdays):. Join the Natchitoches Historic Foundation for a uniquely curated Christmas tour of historic porches. The tour will begin at The Historic Cunningham Law Office (550 Second Street.) At 5:30PM we will open our doors for self-guided tours of The Cunningham Law Office, hors d’oeuvres, and Christmas cordials. Beginning PROMPTLY AT 6:00PM, ticket holders will embark on a GUIDED walking tour through our National Landmark District. The tour will make various stops at select properties where ticket holders will enjoy stories, Christmas decorations, history, and signature tastings provided by homeowners.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO