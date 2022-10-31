Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ for Oct. 27, 2022
——- We’ve known it all along…there was just no evidence until recently. A new study has found that some people are in fact “mosquito magnets”. It’s because of a high level of certain acids on their skin. If that’s not bad enough…once a mosquito...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Historic Foundation offers holiday tours Dec. 8
Tinsel & Treats Historic Porches Tour (Thursdays):. Join the Natchitoches Historic Foundation for a uniquely curated Christmas tour of historic porches. The tour will begin at The Historic Cunningham Law Office (550 Second Street.) At 5:30PM we will open our doors for self-guided tours of The Cunningham Law Office, hors d’oeuvres, and Christmas cordials. Beginning PROMPTLY AT 6:00PM, ticket holders will embark on a GUIDED walking tour through our National Landmark District. The tour will make various stops at select properties where ticket holders will enjoy stories, Christmas decorations, history, and signature tastings provided by homeowners.
Natchitoches Times
NSU’s ET Department will host Robotics Competition Nov. 30
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology will host the Fall 2022 Robotics Competition and Smart Structures Show on Wednesday, November 30. All middle schools within a 200-mile radius of Natchitoches are welcome to participate. The event is planned with educational experiences and social activities for...
justshortofcrazy.com
Meet Clementine Hunter and James Hunter- Louisiana’s Folk Artists
Clementine Hunter was born in Louisiana in late 1886 or early 1887, her true birth date has never been determined. As a young woman she began working at Melrose Plantation, which still stands today. She started as a field hand and moved onto working as a domestic servant in the house.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Central students getting hands-on experience broadcasting athletic events
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Stand by...and cue!. A group of 10th graders at Natchitoches Central High School may become the next generation of television personalities that viewers see on their screen. This is all because of a new course being offered at the high school. “It’s really crazy because we...
Natchitoches Times
NSU’s inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament successful
NATCHITOCHES – Eighty-five teams of anglers competed in Northwestern State University’s inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament Oct. 15. The event was made possible by presenting sponsor, the Cane River Waterway Commission, with fishing sites that included Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Proceeds benefit the NSU Fishing Team.
Natchitoches Times
Accounting students earn LCPA scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Two Northwestern State University students earned scholarships from the Louisiana Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants – Central Louisiana Chapter. Paige Hedrick of Pollock and Raegan Washington of Natchitoches each earned a $500 scholarship during LCPA annual Round Robin Interviews for junior and senior level accounting...
KTBS
And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
Natchitoches Times
Phi Beta Delta to sponsor lecture on Cuba Nov. 15
Northwestern State University’s chapter of Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars will host a Language and Culture mini-lecture “Cuba” on Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the David Morgan Auditorium (Room 107) of Russell Hall. The event is being held during International Education Week 2022.
Natchitoches Times
LYNELLE SUE DOWDEN SCOGGIN
Lynelle Sue Dowden Scoggins, 88, of Natchitoches went to be with her beloved Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 29, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 5–9 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home, and a graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at New Kisatchie Cemetery with the Rev. Lloyd Whitman officiating. Mrs. Scoggins was born Dec. 10, 1933, and grew up in Kisatchie.
Natchitoches Times
AT&T Foundation Grants $15,000 to the Northwestern State University Foundation
The AT&T Foundation has granted $15,000 to the NSU Foundation to support scholarships for low-income international students majoring in a STEM career field that are attending Northwestern State University. Whether it is supporting the development of digital skills or helping cultivate competencies with other core educational skills, AT&T is committed...
Natchitoches Times
JOHNNIE RAY YOUNG
Johnnie was born to Margaret Conday and Sye Young Jan. 8, 1953 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 69. He was raised in Melrose. Funeral services will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery. Resolution/Remarks will be given at the Repast after burial.
Natchitoches Times
RAYMOND PATRICK CARPENTER
Funeral services for Raymond Carpenter will be Friday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Southern Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Curry officiating. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.
Natchitoches Times
School Board congratulates outstanding educators
Two current employees of the Natchitoches Parish School Board were inducted into the Northwestern State University Gallaspy College of Education and Human Development 2022 Hall of Distinguished Educators during Homecoming activities on Saturday, Oct. 22. Emilyn Horton has been an educator for over 30 years and currently serves as the Child Search Coordinator and Educational Diagnostician in Natchitoches Parish Schools. Horton has three degrees from NSU including a bachelor’s degree in 1987, M.Ed. in 1993 and Ed.S. in 2001.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coach Dan Poole posthumously honored with Name of Fame Award
Baton Rouge- The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association posthumously honored Dan Poole with the Name of Fame award at its state Fall Meeting on Oct. 25. District VIII President Chris Nolen accepted the award in his honor. The Name of Fame award is presented to an active LRTA member who is...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
kalb.com
Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Critics Choice restaurant location located on Rue Verdun in Alexandria will be closing its doors on Nov. 12. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It comes after 37 years of service from the restaurant. The location at 415 Murray Street will...
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
kalb.com
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s worst eye sores, as it pertains to blighted and abandoned properties, may soon be demolished if it gets approval from the Alexandria City Council. Coming in from Pineville on North MacArthur Drive, one of the first buildings that drivers, tourists and residents...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
