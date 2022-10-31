Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Escape to Paris at this sister-owned Grand Rapids bakery opening soon
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a treat with a little bit of je ne sais quoi added in, two Grand Rapids sisters will soon have your sweet tooth covered. Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones, who have a French mother and American father, are set to open a French bakery in Grand Rapids next month.
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
‘It’s senseless to all of us,’ says friend of bicyclist who was shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Friends of 18-year-old Kane Coronado say they cannot comprehend who would shoot him. A member of a West Michigan bicycle group, Coronado was riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River when he was shot and killed.
Where to expect significant construction projects in Grand Rapids in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – New sidewalks and ADA ramps, reconfiguring an intersection into a roundabout, and underground utility work are among some of the road projects planned next year in the heart of Grand Rapids. With colder weather consistently moving into the forecast, city crews are nearing the end...
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Grand Rapids pastor, community leader Bishop McMurray passes away
Only a month prior to his death, Bishop Dennis J. McMurry was honored for his leadership in his church and beyond, when Grand Rapids Community College named him the 2022 GIANT Among Giants.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
Police identify bicyclist shot and killed on wooded road near Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming police identified Kane Allen Coronado, 18, of White Cloud, as the bicyclist who was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 1, on Indian Mounds Drive near the Grand River. He was shot in the neck around 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds,...
Ramp along I-196 in Grand Rapids to close for one day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Motorists could experience some traffic delays with a scheduled ramp closure this week. The off ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound Ottawa Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. The off ramp...
Zoning change needed for townhomes near Mona Shores High School rejected
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A plan to build townhomes near Mona Shores High school is in doubt with the rejection of a zoning change needed for the Fairway Farms proposal. A request to rezone the property on Seminole Road to CR-6 clustered residential was denied by Norton Shores city commissioners, who cited concerns about the project’s density and its impact on local traffic.
49-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Robbins Road and S. Ferry Street at 7.37 a.m.
WOOD
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.
GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago...
WZZM 13
Tamales Mary honors Lake Michigan drowning victim on Dia de los Muertos
WYOMING, Mich. — When you step inside Tamales Mary on Burton Street, it's the first thing you see — a brightly colored altar adorned with decorations, candles, flowers and some of the foods Jonny Mendez used to love. This altar is part of a centuries old Mexican traditional...
New! Now there’s a Meijer Gardens Light Show for the Holidays!
“Seasonal Light Experience” is the Meijer Gardens Light Show. 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. New for 2022, the Meijer Gardens Christmas light show is just begging to be added to your calendar. Free with general admission, this sensory experience promises to be one of the...
Road closed for gas leak in Plainfield Township
A road was shut down due to a gas leak and power line down in Comstock Park Thursday afternoon, deputies said.
Gentrification concerns in Muskegon enter debate over infill housing designed to fill shortage
MUSKEGON, MI – An aggressive infill housing initiative in Muskegon designed to address a “housing crisis” raised concerns of gentrification and some tense moments between city commissioners recently. The city has launched ambitious strategies to address the need for affordable housing. They include a large-scale infill project...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
Woman injured in crash with school bus in Grand Haven
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash with a school bus in Grand Haven on Wednesday, officers said.
Store worker shot teen during hold-up attempt in Grand Rapids area, police say
WYOMING, MI -- A 15-year-old is expected to survive after a Wyoming store worker shot him during what police were told was a hold-up attempt. The teen is in serious condition at a hospital. Wyoming police, during a Wednesday, Nov. 2 press conference, said the teen allegedly was among three...
