Troy, NY

WRGB

Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Food pantries feeling the sting of inflation as the holidays near

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As inflation takes its toll on Americans and the economy, many are wondering what this holiday season will look like. "Holiday season is just an extension of the need growth we are seeing overall; our pantry, in particular, is up sixty-three percent of visits since the start of the year" says Thomas Schofield of the Schenectady Inner City Ministries.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY expands with new volunteer space

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York revealed a new volunteer space Wednesday. The organization relies on 16,000 volunteers every year to sort and distribute food to people in need. With the holiday rush just beginning, the new space will be able to accommodate larger groups of volunteers. With inflation […]
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

October 2022 Wrap - A Look at the Month in Weather

Leaf peeping, corn maze getaways, haunted attractions, Friday night high school football games and yard clean-up were all among a myriad of other outside activities that went practically unhindered in October due to a combination of many sunny and mild afternoons and no meaningful rain on any of the weekends. But what stood out most about the month was the vibrant and long lasting displays of fall color the foliage put on throughout not just the local area but the entire Northeast, making up for a couple of consecutive lack luster years.
ALBANY, NY
fordham.edu

Government Relations Keeps It Local at Amsterdam Houses

On a miserable, rainy day in September, Lesley Massiah-Arthur, associate vice president of the Office of Government Relations and Urban Affairs and special assistant to the president, made her way from a meeting at Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus to the Amsterdam Houses at the Goddard Lincoln Square Neighborhood Center, located across the street from campus.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Ravena woman successfully fights fears to pursue dreams

Nicole Dorr of Ravena received an award for her work ethic. A supervisor had some very kind things to say about her. It may not seem like a big deal, but you have no idea how far she’s come. Dorr has anxiety and a learning disorder, which stopped her...
RAVENA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady

Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY

