WRGB
Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
WRGB
Food pantries feeling the sting of inflation as the holidays near
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As inflation takes its toll on Americans and the economy, many are wondering what this holiday season will look like. "Holiday season is just an extension of the need growth we are seeing overall; our pantry, in particular, is up sixty-three percent of visits since the start of the year" says Thomas Schofield of the Schenectady Inner City Ministries.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY expands with new volunteer space
LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York revealed a new volunteer space Wednesday. The organization relies on 16,000 volunteers every year to sort and distribute food to people in need. With the holiday rush just beginning, the new space will be able to accommodate larger groups of volunteers. With inflation […]
Concerned for the Hungry hosts food basket drive
The 43rd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at Keane Elementary School from November 16 though 21. The basket drive provides food for families that last the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.
WRGB
Assembly Minority task force hosts school safety forum in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WRGB) — Parents, educators, and law enforcement in Saratoga County offered feedback Wednesday night on what can be done to improve school safety and security. The Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety & Security hosted the forum at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public. It comes at...
Gloversville hosting window decorating contest
The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season.
Groundbreaking for $6.6M community center expansion in Troy
Construction of a $6.6M expansion to the Commission on Economic Opportunity's (CEO) Community Resource Center in Troy started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Hannaford program to benefit Saratoga County seniors
The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November.
WRGB
Albany County Cares about our Veterans program relaunches post pandemic
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has partnered with Best Cleaners, HATAS and the Veterans Miracle Center for the re-launch of Albany County Cares about our Veterans. His goal is to collect 1,000 new or gently used coats to be distributed to homeless or other veterans...
WRGB
October 2022 Wrap - A Look at the Month in Weather
Leaf peeping, corn maze getaways, haunted attractions, Friday night high school football games and yard clean-up were all among a myriad of other outside activities that went practically unhindered in October due to a combination of many sunny and mild afternoons and no meaningful rain on any of the weekends. But what stood out most about the month was the vibrant and long lasting displays of fall color the foliage put on throughout not just the local area but the entire Northeast, making up for a couple of consecutive lack luster years.
Longfellows in Saratoga Springs officially closing
Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
fordham.edu
Government Relations Keeps It Local at Amsterdam Houses
On a miserable, rainy day in September, Lesley Massiah-Arthur, associate vice president of the Office of Government Relations and Urban Affairs and special assistant to the president, made her way from a meeting at Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus to the Amsterdam Houses at the Goddard Lincoln Square Neighborhood Center, located across the street from campus.
Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses.
WNYT
Ravena woman successfully fights fears to pursue dreams
Nicole Dorr of Ravena received an award for her work ethic. A supervisor had some very kind things to say about her. It may not seem like a big deal, but you have no idea how far she’s come. Dorr has anxiety and a learning disorder, which stopped her...
New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady
Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
Duanesburg felon indicted for firearm possession
A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
