Miami Gardens, FL

President Biden Stumps In South Florida With A Week To Go Before Election

By Wendi Grossman
 3 days ago

The campaign clock ticking toward Election Day just a week away and the political heavyweights have South Florida in their sights. They're rolling out the red carpet for President Biden at Florida Memorial University Wellness Center in Miami Gardens as he stumps for for Charlie Crist and Val Demings. Florida Atlantic University's Kevin Wagner says Crist is trailing Governor DeSantis by ten-percentage points in their latest poll, but you can't count Charlie out just yet. He says it will really boils down to how many Democrats turnout since this election is expected to be strictly along party lines. Former President Trump will be in Miami Sunday stumping for Senator Marco Rubio.

