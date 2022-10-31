Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., or soon thereafter at their meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.

