Susanville, CA

Lassen County News

County Of Lassen’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., or soon thereafter at their meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 in Sun Valley. Around 3:20 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Renown Regional Medical center for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon and home invasion that had just occurred in Sun Valley.
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

SusanvilleSnapshots: Our Big Uptown Susanville Halloween Gallery

The Historic Uptown Susanville Association’s Safe and Sane Halloween party in uptown Susanville was a big hit on Monday with hundreds of diminutive ghosts, goblins, vampires and superheroes roaming Main Street and showing off their cool costumes. There was a costume contest for people, a costume contest for pets,...
SUSANVILLE, CA

