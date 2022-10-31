Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
County Of Lassen’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA)
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., or soon thereafter at their meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 in Sun Valley. Around 3:20 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Renown Regional Medical center for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon and home invasion that had just occurred in Sun Valley.
SusanvilleSnapshots: Our Big Uptown Susanville Halloween Gallery
The Historic Uptown Susanville Association’s Safe and Sane Halloween party in uptown Susanville was a big hit on Monday with hundreds of diminutive ghosts, goblins, vampires and superheroes roaming Main Street and showing off their cool costumes. There was a costume contest for people, a costume contest for pets,...
