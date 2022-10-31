Read full article on original website
Related
kyoutv.com
Above normal high temperatures this afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a clear sky outside the window and temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. While it’s a warm morning, it’ll be an even warmer afternoon! Temperatures today will rise into the mid-70s. We’ll actually be very close to record-high temperatures for the day. Today’s warm temperatures are partly due to high winds from the south, gusts over 30 are possible. We’ll also enjoy a sunny sky.
Iowa Bracing For Rain, Cooler Weather
(Des Moines) Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. The National Weather Service says showers, storms, and cooler weather are on the way. Rain is expected to start moving into western Iowa Thursday afternoon and night and linger in the state through Friday and Saturday.
Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
(Ricketts) -- Residents of the small western Iowa town of Ricketts were briefly evacuated early Wednesday afternoon as a large field fire started spreading in the area. According to Crawford County Emergency Management, a field of standing corn ignited and strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts, a town of about 100 residents. Firefighters from departments in Crawford, Ida and Woodbury Counties were able to stop the fire before it reached the community and residents were allowed back into Ricketts at about 3 p.m. Officials say the fire did burn a three-to-four mile area before it was contained, though. The wind carried smoke from the fire more than 50 miles to the north.
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
Grand Gulf State Park in the Missouri Ozarks is staking claim to the nickname "America's Little Grand Canyon."
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
kyoutv.com
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV via CNN) - An Iowa teen’s life has been turned upside down by a health crisis that fully surfaced just weeks ago. Now, she and her family are hoping she gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can continue doing what she loves most. The sound...
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Comments / 0