BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region has experienced a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the last several months. Now, area police may have a break in the case. On Wednesday Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."The confirmation came after WJZ found out there was an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO