WLBT
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
WLBT
Dozens come out to honor and pay their respects to fallen JPD Officer, Corporal Michael Tarrio
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young, energetic officer who gave his all serving and protecting his community…. That’s how the Jackson Police Department is describing Corporal Michael Tarrio. On Thursday, dozens gathered to honor the 36-year-old who died in a motorcycle accident last week. Tarrio was a patrol officer...
WLBT
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme set to go to trial in January
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to an election grant embezzling scheme in Hinds County is expected to have his day in court early next year. A judge has set a January 23, 2023, trial date for Cedric Cornelius. The trial is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Hinds County Courthouse.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
WLBT
Capitol Police, JPD investigating shooting in Belhaven neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was shot in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. Capitol Police have confirmed that the incident took place on Belvoir Place. Jackson police are also investigating the shooting. Police have not released any further details. Witnesses say that a food delivery driver was...
Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.
Nottingham MD
Police officer assaulted in Middle River, stabbing reported in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a stabbing, and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31, an individual entered a vacant residential property in the 4600-block of Southwood Avenue (21206) by breaking a window. The suspect stole numerous power tools and hand tools.
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged In Waldorf Robbery Case
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31 at 2:42 p.m., two males went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West, stole merchandise and fled on foot. An employee followed and confronted the males and asked for the items. One of the males produced a knife and threatened the employee.
Former officer faces one year suspension amid reckless endangerment charges
A Baltimore Police officer, who was facing reckless endangerment charges from an August 2020 incident, is now facing a one year suspension.
Officials Criticize 'Self-Serving' Prior Prosecutors After Adnan Syed Evidence Leak
The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office has released a statement accusing prior prosecutors in the case against Adnan Syed of further traumatizing Syed and victim Hae Min Lee's family after case evidence was leaked. The State's Attorney's Office claims that prior prosecutor, Kevin Urick "severely mishandled" the case and is...
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed in separate shootings overnight, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two homicides after shootings left a man and a woman dead. Just after 11:30 p.m. on November 2, police say they went to the 1200 block of East Preston Street because of a Shot Spotter alert. When officers arrived,...
Security guard charged in Royal Farms shooting
A security guard faces charges, including attempted murder, after shooting an unruly customer at a Royal Farms store on Washington Boulevard in South Baltimore early Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
WLBT
‘Shocks the conscience’: Judge denies bond for man charged with setting his girlfriend on fire, killing her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man charged with murder for allegedly dousing his girlfriend with gas and setting her on fire was denied bond Tuesday in Jackson Municipal Court. Clarence O’Reilly appeared before Judge June Hardwick Wednesday morning, less than a day after he turned himself into police. O’Reilly’s...
3 people arrested for multiple commercial burglaries; suspects could be tied to ATM thefts
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region has experienced a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the last several months. Now, area police may have a break in the case. On Wednesday Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."The confirmation came after WJZ found out there was an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles...
WLBT
Remains found in Smith County believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains, believed to be those of a missing Fayette man, were found Wednesday in Smith County, according to Coroner Samuel Houston Smith. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is listed by the National Crime Information Center as missing. He was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
NBC Washington
Photos of Suspect Car Released After 14-Year-Old Football Star Killed in DC
D.C. police released photos Wednesday of a car they believe the suspect or suspects involved in a 14-year-old boy's death were driving when they shot and killed the teen Monday night in Southeast. Antoine Manning was shot to death near his home in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE...
Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 14-month-old son. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Loftin was arrested on October 31 and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution in connection to the death of her son, Kahari Loftin. Police said Kahari died from multiple […]
