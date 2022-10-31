ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Natchitoches Police identify suspect in St. Maurice Lane shootings

The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Ashton Phillips (B/M, 19 y.o.a. of Natchitoches). An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashton Phillips who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. If...
kjas.com

Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect

The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
Lake Charles American Press

Mother still searching for answers in son’s disappearance

On a holiday recognized with candy and treats, one mother spent her Halloween releasing memorial balloons with her grandson in recognition of another year spent wondering what may have happened to her adult son. On Oct. 31, Toni James penned a letter to the Vernon Parish detective leading the investigation...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles

Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KTBS

DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
CONVERSE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
WINN PARISH, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou

WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

DeSoto LPN to enter plea to federal indictment

SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry. The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she...
MANSFIELD, LA
scttx.com

SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident

November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
SHELBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
KIRBYVILLE, TX

