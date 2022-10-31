Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Natchitoches Police identify suspect in St. Maurice Lane shootings
The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Ashton Phillips (B/M, 19 y.o.a. of Natchitoches). An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashton Phillips who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. If...
kjas.com
Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect
The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
Mother still searching for answers in son’s disappearance
On a holiday recognized with candy and treats, one mother spent her Halloween releasing memorial balloons with her grandson in recognition of another year spent wondering what may have happened to her adult son. On Oct. 31, Toni James penned a letter to the Vernon Parish detective leading the investigation...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
KPLC TV
Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles
Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
KTBS
DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
kalb.com
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish jury has found David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce, guilty of second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before reaching its unanimous “guilty” verdict. Coco’s family cried...
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies say it looks like a tree stand malfunctioned and caused the man to fall.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
KSLA
Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou
WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 84
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 84. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 84 east of Clarence, Louisiana. Thomas Kennedy, 42, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KTBS
DeSoto LPN to enter plea to federal indictment
SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry. The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she...
kalb.com
Third person convicted in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A third person has been convicted in a case in which a 7-year-old child was deprived of food and water and severely beaten to the point where she had extensive bruising on her face and her eyes were swollen shut, according to authorities. Allen Clayton...
scttx.com
SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident
November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
KPLC TV
61 animals surrendered to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter from hoarding situation
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A hoarding situation brings in dozens of animals to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter. The animals were surrendered to the shelter Monday, Oct. 31. “Yesterday morning, we started with 42 animals and during the course of the day, we added an additional 61 to that number,” MariAnne Sumney with the shelter said.
kjas.com
UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
