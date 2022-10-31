ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

It's a lose-lose for Conor McGregor when it comes to Jake Paul. The only sure thing is that it'd be embarrassing.

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjBmq_0itY2UP700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HziX_0itY2UP700
Jake Paul is still targeting a Conor McGregor fight.

Photo by Jake Paul / YouTube

  • Conor McGregor is in a lose-lose situation when it comes to Jake Paul.
  • If he ignores a challenge from the improving boxer, he would get accused of cowardice.
  • But if he fights him, he risks a humiliating knockout to one of the fight game's biggest trolls.

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor 's window of opportunity to fight and beat Jake Paul in boxing has likely closed forever.

The former two-weight UFC champion could still compete against him in a ring, but it is not a match he'd be expected to win, considering the internet celebrity's development in combat sports and McGregor's own downfall.

Paul knocked MMA great Anderson Silva down in the eighth round of a gripping, fun, very good fight Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

After getting clowned by Silva, 47, in the early rounds, the 25-year-old content creator showed near-unflappable ring craft to overcome the experienced ex-UFC king.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42T6Jv_0itY2UP700
Jake Paul knocked Anderson Silva down.

Photo by Getty Images

By offering a significant payday, Paul has primarily been luring past-prime MMA fighters into boxing for headline opponents on Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) cards.

A bout against McGregor would arguably be the biggest box office spectacle he could be involved in — and it's one in which he has a high chance of excelling.

Paul has age, height, weight, strength, and form on his side

Yes, McGregor (34) is younger than Paul's recent opponents Silva, Tyron Woodley (40), and Ben Askren (38).

But his best work was at featherweight more than six years ago.

Since leaving the 145-pound division to venture into 155 and beyond, McGregor has lost more fights than he's won. He's been humbled by Floyd Mayweather in boxing and Khabib Nurmagomedov in MMA, and looks like he'd only be competitive against a handful of lightweight fighters in the UFC's top-15 rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2Zfz_0itY2UP700
Conor McGregor.

AP

Paul — who is riding greater form — would out-size McGregor by quite a margin. He's taller, bigger, and stronger.

Statistics indicate that Paul is also improving on a fight-by-fight basis in boxing.

Gone are the days when he was a questionable novice who might bite off more than he can chew by taking on proven MMA strikers in a boxing ring, as he should now be regarded as the favorite in those situations, no matter who he can lure away from the Octagon.

In the first of his two fights against Woodley, Paul landed 71 shots from 207 attempted, for a 34.3% accuracy rate, with 36 jabs landed, and 35 power punches meeting their target, according to Compubox data sent to Insider last year.

Against Silva over the weekend — with an opponent who was a more accomplished striker than Woodley — Paul landed 83 shots from 336 attempted, for a 24.7% accuracy, with 32 jabs landed, and 51 power punches meeting their target, according to Compubox.

Paul's abilities as a boxer are increasing on a fight-by-fight basis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15neDw_0itY2UP700
Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva.

Photo by Getty Images

What this shows is that Paul is getting increasingly used to eight-round fights, has become more active with his shot output, and is more successful against improved competition.

There are only so many opponents Paul and MVP on Showtime PPV organizers will regard as suitable.

Organizers may revisit bouts against Tommy Fury or Hasim Rahman Jr. The former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., or MMA icon Nate Diaz, could prove to be interesting opponents.

However, Insider understands, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, that McGregor remains the end-game.

Despite it lacking the quality of boxing that fans would see from legitimate pound-for-pound talents like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, a fight between Paul and McGregor is likely the most lucrative event boxing could produce because of how famous those fighters are to a mainstream audience.

It would make both combatants tens of millions of dollars — a type of payday McGregor has never gotten and would never get in the UFC.

Paul publicly challenged McGregor during an interview with DAZN earlier this summer, imploring his adversary to box him instead of pursuing a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

"We've already seen that fight," said Paul. "Me versus Conor's gonna be way more competitive, way more shit talk, way more entertaining. That's the one everyone really wants."

McGregor could leave the UFC and test free agency, potentially in a boxing fight against Paul, late next year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btagd_0itY2UP700
Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, and Dana White.

Photo by Getty Images

McGregor is a fighter Paul has frequently targeted, but the Irish fighter is still contractually tied to the UFC, which means MMA boss Dana White would likely have to sign off. And he'd be loathe to seeing one of his marquee fighters risk defeat to a renowned troll.

But with a UFC deal that is rumored to expire in October 2023, White would be powerless if McGregor wanted to explore more lucrative combat sports ventures in boxing late next year.

Whether McGregor would be willing to fight Paul remains to be seen.

But it presents a probable lose-lose situation for the Irishman because if he resists Paul's advances, the American would start accusing him of cowardice.

And if he agrees, he runs the risk of getting knocked out in what would be the most humiliating loss of his entire career.

Both situations are embarrassing for McGregor and only enhance Paul's allure as an increasingly hot commodity in the fight game.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

373 3730
3d ago

Jake Paul should stick to exhibitions. Silva smacked him around for 22-23 mins and he won on points cuz he knocked down a damned near 50 y/o man. It doesn’t matter how long Silva’s been in the game age takes a toll on the body. Paul couldn’t contend with the level of boxing he thinks he’s at. He’s riding a hype train off of aging and has been fighters (no offense)

Reply(2)
9
Related
itrwrestling.com

“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer

When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
XXL Mag

Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately

Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
The Independent

Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight

According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingrumors.net

11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully

Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
ringsidenews.com

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases

Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
bjpenndotcom

Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle

A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
Insider

Insider

652K+
Followers
36K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy