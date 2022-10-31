Read full article on original website
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Insurance rates spike: Now what?
Residents blown away by new bills fear Ian will only multiply toll. Early estimates predict Hurricane Ian will become Florida’s costliest storm ever, but even before it made landfall eye-popping jumps in insurance costs were already arriving in mailboxes and phone apps all over southeastern Palm Beach County. “After...
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
National Hurricane Center Watching New System Near Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two hurricanes and a new system that is developing southeast of Florida.
wogx.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
Florida Not On Top in Best Places to Retire List... But Close
Four Florida cities made the top ten in the U.S. News list
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
WPTV
Could 'Souls to the Polls' provide Florida Democrats needed pre-election boost?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For Florida Democrats, the chances of avoiding a major defeat next week are getting slimmer and slimmer. The numbers keep running in the wrong direction for the party as Republicans flood early-voting locations. But could faith-based events this weekend change the math?. Starting Friday, Faith in...
WPTV
Corinna Balderramos Robinson battling for traction against US Rep. Brian Mast
JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV is taking a closer look at the candidates in the race for Florida's 21st congressional district, which stretches from northern Palm Beach County through Martin County and St. Lucie County on the Treasure Coast. While northern Palm Beach County and Martin are heavily Republican, Democrats...
cbs12.com
A Breezy, warm weekend ahead, more changes next week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Fair to partly cloudy skies expected for the overnight with warm lows in the 70s. Friday looks partly sunny to mostly sunny with a 20% shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A gusty Northeast breeze 10-15 mph will gust to...
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
wqcs.org
Martin and St. Lucie Counties Launch Season 2 of the “Don’t Come Here” Podcast Launched
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of season two of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. The podcast is a cheeky travel podcast that discusses the incredible attractions, unforgettable experiences...
wogx.com
Winter Forecast: Here's what winter season in Florida could be like
FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro takes a look at the winter outlook in Central Florida and around Florida. How much rain could we see?
The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial
Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
WPTV
Gabby Petito's family files $50 million lawsuit against Moab City Police Department in Utah
MOAB, Utah — The family of Gabby Petito announced Thursday they have filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department in Utah. In light of the filing, attorneys and the four parents of Gabby Petito were in Salt Lake City to give their thoughts. "We are...
