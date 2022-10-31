ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Insurance rates spike: Now what?

Residents blown away by new bills fear Ian will only multiply toll. Early estimates predict Hurricane Ian will become Florida’s costliest storm ever, but even before it made landfall eye-popping jumps in insurance costs were already arriving in mailboxes and phone apps all over southeastern Palm Beach County. “After...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

A Breezy, warm weekend ahead, more changes next week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Fair to partly cloudy skies expected for the overnight with warm lows in the 70s. Friday looks partly sunny to mostly sunny with a 20% shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A gusty Northeast breeze 10-15 mph will gust to...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy