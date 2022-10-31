ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
Wave 3

LIVE NOW: ISP to update 2017 unsolved Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police officials will be making an announcement this morning about the unsolved murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The two teenaged girls had been hiking in Delphi back in Feb. 13 2017 when they disappeared.
DELPHI, IN
