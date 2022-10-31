Read full article on original website
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Who is Richard Allen, suspect in hiking trail homicides of Indiana teens?
Richard Matthew Allen, the primary suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years.
ISP Superintendent Doug Carter discusses arrest in the Delphi killings
DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been front and center on the investigation into the Delphi murders from nearly the beginning. He has often spoken directly to the killer in news conferences, saying the killer would be caught and that the case was personal for him.
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
LIVE NOW: ISP to update 2017 unsolved Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police officials will be making an announcement this morning about the unsolved murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The two teenaged girls had been hiking in Delphi back in Feb. 13 2017 when they disappeared.
