Erie, PA

Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion.

At Lucky’s Food Mart on State Street, dozens of residents bought Powerball tickets. One employee said some customers are buying multiple tickets to maximize their odds.

State police investigating safety concern that led to horse race cancellations

He added that the owner of Lucky’s hopes to sell a winning ticket.

“It would be very nice. It’s like around $1 billion, you know. It would be a very good feeling to be able to sell the winning ticket. People have been buying $100 worth of tickets. Trying to spend more money to see if they can change their life, you know?” said Kamalpret Singh, supervisor, Lucky’s Food Mart.

The Powerball drawing takes place Monday at 11 p.m. Many are hoping to be the lucky winners.

