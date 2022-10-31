Read full article on original website
KOMU
Grant provides $25 million for Missouri farmers to adopt climate-smart practices
An MU professor has been awarded $25 million — an amount that university officials say is the largest federal grant of its kind ever received by one of its faculty members — to help Missouri farmers adopt climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million...
KOMU
Construction of Boone County Nature School to begin in the next few weeks
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks. The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices. MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from...
KOMU
EquipmentShare unveils plan for new $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area. "We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand. Though...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
KFVS12
Both sides weigh in on Amendment 3 and who benefits from the billion-dollar industry it looks to create in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Inside BeLeaf Medical by the Lemp Mansion, the hum of fans fills the air as the company works to create conditions to grow 20 unique strains of medicinal marijuana. “What you do is you take a full 30,000 square foot facility,” BeLeaf Medical CEO Jason Nelson...
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
939theeagle.com
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
KOMU
Low September unemployment rate 'unusual' for Columbia
COLUMBIA – The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics ranked Columbia as having the second lowest rate of unemployment for a metropolitan area in the month of September, in a new report released Wednesday. Columbia had an unemployment rate of 1.4% – below the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.3%....
KOMU
Boone County mails 2022 property tax statements
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission announced Thursday it has mailed taxpayers their 2022 property tax statements. The commission said residents should receive their property tax statements, licenses and special assessments in the mail sometime in the next two weeks. Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum said taxpayers...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Missouri Woman Accused of Stealing $140,000 in Insurance Funds
A Missouri woman is accused of stealing a whole lot of money from state unemployment insurance funds in a crime that allegedly took place over several months back in 2020. This led to three felony charges being leveled against her. Insurance Journal just shared the story of Vicky Hefner, 63,...
Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms
Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
flatlandkc.org
Credit Laws Could Slow Missouri’s Potential Marijuana Industry Boom
Voters will decide next week whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin...
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
KOMU
MU professor analyzes likelihood for Missouri's ballot questions to pass
COLUMBIA — Missouri has five ballot measures in its upcoming election. Of those measures, one automatically appears on ballots every 20 years. It asks if voters approve of a constitutional convention. The others were voted onto the ballot by state lawmakers or through a petition. Peverill Squire, a political...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
KOMU
Deadline approaches for Columbia's 30 board and commission openings
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is accepting applications for 13 boards or commissions, with 30 vacant positions up for grabs. “We have a ton of projects and even our council, our staff, we can’t be everywhere at once and we don’t have everyone’s lived experiences,” the public information officer for the city of Columbia, Sydney Olsen, said. “So our boards and commissions are a great resource to the city as a whole and our council. They are a great way to hear from our residents, or business owners, the people who are directly interested or sometimes even directly impacted by issues.”
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
Over 40 Missouri inmates have been executed in the past 20 years, and several foods are requested more than others.
