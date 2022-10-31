Read full article on original website
Pat Shuker
3d ago
I don't know if he did the crime or not. But he is a SUSPECT! You people act like he is already proven guilty. Typical of white America.
Reply(2)
4
Guest
2d ago
He is a good person. Just in with the wrong group of friends. He was changing his life around...he was even thinking about getting his ged and going to college. Lol.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Can you help solve this case? FBI, police make urgent plea to find missing mom last seen in June 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Cleveland Police are urgently seeking information to help track down Rajah McQueen, a Cleveland mother of two who mysteriously vanished in June 2021. She was last seen driving her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra near a busy gas station in the area of E....
Man wanted for murder arrested hours after warrant issued
A man wanted for murder is in custody in Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
‘I really want to ask this person, why my daughter?’: Father of Cleveland murder victim. ‘Where’s my guardrail?’ house gets huge boulders as solution to frequent accidents. ‘Where’s my guardrail?’ house gets huge boulders as solution to frequent accidents.
Suspects take weapons, crash into local gun store
Thieves used a stolen car in a daring pre-dawn smash and grab, crashing through the reinforced front of a local gun store.
Case Western ‘Safe Ride’ driver robbed
A driver, whose job it is to get college students to their destinations safely, found themselves in a scary situation.
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing a package containing the victim’s medication, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect stole the U.S. Postal package from the front porch of the victim’s home in the area of West...
cleveland19.com
20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
cleveland19.com
Suspect poses as repairman when victim catches him breaking into home, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who told the victim who caught him breaking into their home that he was a repairman is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said an unknown man broke the lock to a door and entered a house...
Car stolen from driver escorting patient into UH cancer center: Officials
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driver who was escorting a University Hospitals patient to their appointment Thursday morning.
Masked man attacks NE Ohio woman with sledgehammer: I-Team
Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.
cleveland19.com
Judge dismisses murder charge against Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Murder charges were dismissed Thursday morning for one of two men on trial for killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019. The jury trial for Kielonte Harris and Deandre Harris began Oct. 19 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall.
‘Waiting and waiting’: Family demands answers in deadly Maple Heights officer-involved shooting
A grieving family says they have waited long enough and are demanding answers, five months after their son, Datwuan Catchings, was shot and killed by a Maple Heights police officer.
cleveland19.com
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have heard of dogs wearing the “cone of shame,” but what about a jail uniform after spending some time behind bars at their police department?. That’s what the owners of a dog who was recently “paroled” from the North Olmsted Police...
cleveland19.com
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Special agents have arrested a Sandusky man who authorities allege is a member of the extremist group “Boogaloo Bois.”. Federal court records show Aron McKillips was taken into custody Tuesday in Perrysburg Township in Wood County. He’s accused of making online threats toward police and...
cleveland19.com
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
North Royalton man pleads guilty to leading drug ring that made $20 million in sales in three years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A North Royalton man admitted Thursday to leading a drug ring that made more than $20 million in sales in three years. Marc Mahoney, 44, faces 14 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court in Cleveland to six charges, including conspiring to deal drugs and launder money and using a phone to conduct drug deals.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police sent off one of their own in style with a retirement parade for K-9 Loki. After serving the department for eight years with Ofc. Neath, Loki retired in late October. Willoughby Police shared these “pawesome” photos of when he first came to the department...
whbc.com
CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
Man charged in Ohio fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.
Comments / 12