ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 12

Pat Shuker
3d ago

I don't know if he did the crime or not. But he is a SUSPECT! You people act like he is already proven guilty. Typical of white America.

Reply(2)
4
default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

He is a good person. Just in with the wrong group of friends. He was changing his life around...he was even thinking about getting his ged and going to college. Lol.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

North Royalton man pleads guilty to leading drug ring that made $20 million in sales in three years

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A North Royalton man admitted Thursday to leading a drug ring that made more than $20 million in sales in three years. Marc Mahoney, 44, faces 14 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court in Cleveland to six charges, including conspiring to deal drugs and launder money and using a phone to conduct drug deals.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police sent off one of their own in style with a retirement parade for K-9 Loki. After serving the department for eight years with Ofc. Neath, Loki retired in late October. Willoughby Police shared these “pawesome” photos of when he first came to the department...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
whbc.com

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy