Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Yardbarker
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
numberfire.com
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder
The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In
Having Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward for the Rams.
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Limited in return to practice
Kupp (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. After sitting out Wednesday's session, Kupp was expected to get back on the field Thursday with a cap on his reps, which came to pass. He may continue to operate with practice limitations this week after having his right ankle rolled up near the end of this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Friday's injury report ultimately will reveal whether or not Kupp enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Rams' Van Jefferson: Limited again Thursday
Jefferson (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Jefferson made his season debut Week 8 against the 49ers, ultimately finishing fourth among Rams wide receivers in offensive snap share (53 percent) behind Cooper Kupp (95), Allen Robinson (93) and Ben Skowronek (62). While that trio combined for 20 targets, Jefferson wasn't looked at by quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. likely has placed a cap on his reps, both in practice and in games, until he's back to 100 percent, so it may be some time still before he's contributing to box scores on a weekly basis. In the end, though, Jefferson's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Aiming to play in Week 10
Mitchell (knee) is seeking to return to action in Week 10 against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mitchell has been sidelined since spraining the MCL in his right knee in the season opener. Since then, the 49ers rode Jeff Wilson in the backfield until the recent acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. After two games with McCaffrey on the roster and Mitchell getting healthier by the week, the team opted to deal Wilson to the Dolphins, paving the way for Mitchell to be the No. 2 running back once he's healthy. In that regard, he'll have the benefit of a Week 9 bye. How he fares on the field next week, assuming he does get designated to return from IR, will determine whether or not he joins McCaffrey as an RB option for coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles
Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
